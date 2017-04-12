 
How to Format Lenovo Laptop Easily

 
LOS ANGELES - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- COMPLETE PROCESS TO FORMAT THE LENOVO LAPTOP

Lenovo laptops are the best laptops when you consider the performance of these laptops. They are higly admired among the users for the latest technology and the sleeker designs with lesser price.

The laptops that are used in the companies are the devices that need to format their hard drive frequently in case any virus or spyware attack them.

So in case you have a lenovo laptop and you want to format it then you are on to the right place since below written are the steps that would tell the whole process to format the laptop:

• First of all you need to open plug the computer into an ac outlet, and then you need to turn it in, so for that press F11 button on the lenovo screen to reload the rescue and recovery
• After that you need to read the license agreement and then you need to click on the continue button
• Then select the fullstore option from the menu
• After that you need to click on the continue button, followed by clicking on the next button on the product recovery screen
• Here you need to select the option of I accept the terms and agreement
• And then press next button, followed by clicking on the yes to format the laptop and recover the system to its factory settings.

For any other query feel free to call the lenovo technical support phone number.

For any support visit http://www.instohelp.com/lenovo-technical-support

