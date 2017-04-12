Riga - a UNESCO World Heritage. Where to stay in Riga?

RIGA, Latvia
April 18, 2017
- PRLog
-- Today we would like to tell you about the capital of Latvia, Riga. There is so much to discover in Riga. The Old Town, the historic centre of Riga is today included in the UNESCO World Heritage. Despite being more than 800 years old this is a modern European capital that offers numerous open-air cafes, operas and concerts, brilliant architecture, from the medieval to the Art Nouveau, an old city centre, good shopping and small cosy restaurants.
You can also find hundreds of green areas and parks in the city, forty museums, a lot of theatres and an active artistic life. Riga manages to keep in harmony its vast green areas and parks in the very city centre. Or just choose to take a walk in the Old Town on its cobblestone streets and just look up at the eaves and feel the wings of history. The main sights in the old town are Riga Castle, St Peters Church and the Dome Cathedral.
Four-star boutique Hotel Justus is located in the heart of the old town of Riga, literally a few steps away from the famous Dome cathedral. Today the hotel consists of 45 cosy rooms uniquely designed to embrace the charm of genuine brickwork combined with fascinating art objects, antique as well as contemporary.