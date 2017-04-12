Hemel Hempstead A Place You Can Do Business The Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors details exactly why Hemel Hempstead is a 'place you can do business'. Heart of Maylands TRING, England - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Hemel Hempstead is a 'place you can do business', alongside many economic champions such as Amazon, Bourne Leisure, FFEI, Sopra Steria, Henkel and Britvic, who already call Hemel Hempstead home to their headquarters and continue to invest in the area.



- Hemel Hempstead and surrounding areas is home to 7,300 businesses, with Maylands Business Park being the largest in the South East



- 83,200 residents are in employment (aged 16 to 74)



- The average annual salary is 17% higher than the national average



- 66% of Dacorum's population is educated to NVQ Level 2 and above



- Close proximity to London, major motorways and four airports



The launch of the new Enviro-Tech Enterprise Zone, with the aim of creating thousands of new jobs focusing on environmental technologies, is just one of the many progressive steps taken by Dacorum Borough Council to evolve the town and create a more successful economy for the benefit of everyone locally.



With an availability of development land and the commitment and support of Dacorum Borough Council to 'grow on' its businesses, Hemel Hempstead is primed for growth in both service and manufacturing businesses.



Sally Marshall, Chief Executive for Dacorum Borough Council, says, "Dacorum Borough Council is proud to promote economic growth and prosperity of the local areas as a key priority. As a committed and fully engaged member of the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors Scheme we will consult and encourage dialogue with HHBA as a key consultee when developing the Council's policies and plans which shape the economic development of Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding areas."



Maylands Business Park is the largest business park in the south east, currently home to 700 businesses and 20,000 employees. Development of the Enviro-Tech Enterprise Zone will further enhance Hemel Hempstead's rich industrial and business offering. with major sites adjacent to each other at Maylands, and close to Junction 8 of the M1. These sites cover just over 78 ha in total.



Chris Taylor, Group Manager Strategic Planning & Regeneration for Dacorum Borough Council said: "The Hertfordshire Enterprise Zone will make a significant contribution to the cost of the transport improvements required to ensure that growth in the Maylands area, and the East of Hemel Hempstead generally, is sustainable in the medium- to long-term future. The Enterprise Zone will enable local economies to unlock key development sites, consolidate and provide infrastructure, attract business and create jobs."



In addition, Prologis have recently submitted their planning application for the Prologis Park development on the Maylands gateway. The proposals will deliver new distribution warehouses and investment in the local road infrastructure. The scheme will secure over £80 million of private sector investment and when fully delivered will support around 750-1,000 jobs in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.



This scheme is in addition to offers for land of over 600,000 square foot on Maylands, including the 150,000+ sq ft Aviva Retail Scheme being given planning approval on Maylands Avenue, and the redevelopment of 140,000 sq ft of class A offices within the town.



Today the town is home to a flourishing and diverse commercial centre, with excellent links to all of the major motorways between London and the North and well-connected for the four airports of Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton and Stansted.



Gary Stringer, Place Manager for the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors said, "Hemel Hempstead is a special place to work, and also to live and enjoy. One of the roles of the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors is to embody and share these sentiments in order to attract new businesses and create new jobs by enabling further economic growth and prosperity for the whole borough."



For further information, visit the new website at



Contact

Alison Page Marketing

***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12633888/1 Alison Page Marketing End -- Hemel Hempstead is a 'place you can do business', alongside many economic champions such as Amazon, Bourne Leisure, FFEI, Sopra Steria, Henkel and Britvic, who already call Hemel Hempstead home to their headquarters and continue to invest in the area.- Hemel Hempstead and surrounding areas is home to 7,300 businesses, with Maylands Business Park being the largest in the South East- 83,200 residents are in employment (aged 16 to 74)- The average annual salary is 17% higher than the national average- 66% of Dacorum's population is educated to NVQ Level 2 and above- Close proximity to London, major motorways and four airportsThe launch of the new Enviro-Tech Enterprise Zone, with the aim of creating thousands of new jobs focusing on environmental technologies, is just one of the many progressive steps taken by Dacorum Borough Council to evolve the town and create a more successful economy for the benefit of everyone locally.With an availability of development land and the commitment and support of Dacorum Borough Council to 'grow on' its businesses, Hemel Hempstead is primed for growth in both service and manufacturing businesses.Sally Marshall, Chief Executive for Dacorum Borough Council, says, "Dacorum Borough Council is proud to promote economic growth and prosperity of the local areas as a key priority. As a committed and fully engaged member of the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors Scheme we will consult and encourage dialogue with HHBA as a key consultee when developing the Council's policies and plans which shape the economic development of Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding areas."Maylands Business Park is the largest business park in the south east, currently home to 700 businesses and 20,000 employees. Development of the Enviro-Tech Enterprise Zone will further enhance Hemel Hempstead's rich industrial and business offering. with major sites adjacent to each other at Maylands, and close to Junction 8 of the M1. These sites cover just over 78 ha in total.Chris Taylor, Group Manager Strategic Planning & Regeneration for Dacorum Borough Council said: "The Hertfordshire Enterprise Zone will make a significant contribution to the cost of the transport improvements required to ensure that growth in the Maylands area, and the East of Hemel Hempstead generally, is sustainable in the medium- to long-term future. The Enterprise Zone will enable local economies to unlock key development sites, consolidate and provide infrastructure, attract business and create jobs."In addition, Prologis have recently submitted their planning application for the Prologis Park development on the Maylands gateway. The proposals will deliver new distribution warehouses and investment in the local road infrastructure. The scheme will secure over £80 million of private sector investment and when fully delivered will support around 750-1,000 jobs in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.This scheme is in addition to offers for land of over 600,000 square foot on Maylands, including the 150,000+ sq ft Aviva Retail Scheme being given planning approval on Maylands Avenue, and the redevelopment of 140,000 sq ft of class A offices within the town.Today the town is home to a flourishing and diverse commercial centre, with excellent links to all of the major motorways between London and the North and well-connected for the four airports of Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton and Stansted.Gary Stringer, Place Manager for the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors said, "Hemel Hempstead is a special place to work, and also to live and enjoy. One of the roles of the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors is to embody and share these sentiments in order to attract new businesses and create new jobs by enabling further economic growth and prosperity for the whole borough."For further information, visit the new website at www.investhemel.co.uk or contact Gary Stringer, Ambassador Place Manager, on tel: 01442 228808. Source : Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors Email : ***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk Tags : Hemel Hempstead , EnviroTech Enterprise Zone , Economic Champions Industry : Business , Environment , Technology Location : Tring - Hertfordshire - England Subject : Projects Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Alison Page Marketing PRs Open Season at Remus Horse Sanctuary Embrace HR Wins Aylesbury Business of the Year Award Remus Horse Sanctuary Volunteer Drive Business Ambassadors Treated To A 21st Century Venue Hemel Hempstead 70 Years Young

