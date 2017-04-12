 
Boulevard One debuts The Ramadan Trunk Show, an ultimate shopping spree for fashionistas

- The Palace Downtown, a perfect setting to showcase top fashion and jewelry designers from Pakistan and India -
 
 
DOWNTOWN BURJ KHALIFA, UAE - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Boulevard One, the city's distinctive event organisers, announce the launch of Ramadan Trunk Show 2017 edition with a presentation of seasonal collection by top fashion and jewelry designers from Pakistan and India. Set in the beautiful and opulent Royal Ballroom of The Palace Hotel, Downtown Dubai, this pre-Ramadan exhibition will take place on 19th and 20th May 2017. The exhibition is open to the city's jetsetters, fashionistas and style mongers all in search of the best in styles and trends. A perfect destination for pre-Ramadan shopping, the two-day will open doors for an ultimate shopping experience, to present gorgeous collection of kaftans, cholis, handmade jewelry, bejeweled sandals and accessories.

Expect a collection of top designers curated to showcase the best in Ramadan and Eid as Boulevard One unveils yet another grand luxury shopping experience.  Designers include Ayesha Somaya; Mina Hasan; Ali Xeeshan; Ayesha Farooq –AFH; Farah Talib Aziz; Wardah Saleem; Ayesha Khurram; Zara Shahjahan; Jaipur & Co; Saira Rizwan; Agha Noor; Saffuse; Opluline Jewlery; Chapter 13; Nadiya Kassam; Maria Khan; Jade; Fatima Ashar are expected at this sold out exhibition.

"True luxury is in the detail; this is an integrity that forms a fabric of Boulevard One ethics. We curate every event and associated brands to match our principle thus deliver excellence over and over again. The Ramadan Trunk Show brings a list of designers exclusively handpicked to compliment seasonal styles. We understand Ramadan fashion differs from other seasons therefore great deal of thought is injected in compiling, planning and delivering distinctive collection to match the city's fashion conscious shoppers" said Sadaf M. Khan, Co-Founder, Boulevard One.

Obsessed to present creative collection from designers to fashionistas, Boulevard One aspires to enhance the city's shopping experience, bridge interaction between designers and visitors and create an exceptional event. This high-end amalgamation of beautiful, elegant and stunning styles epitomizes what everyone can expect at the exhibition and what Boulevard One has become synonymous with.  Visit the much-anticipated Ramadan Trunk Show at the luxurious venue matched only by this year's selection of designers. Fashion meets style, come indulge in a shopping spree unlike any other and be Ramadan style ready.

Event Information:
Name: Ramadan Trunk Show
When: 19th – 20th May 2017
Where:  The Royal Ballroom, The Palace Hotel Downtown, Dubai
Timings: 19th May 2017 – Friday (2pm – 10pm)
Timings: 20th May 2017 – Saturday (10:00pm – 7pm)
Designers:  Ayesha Somaya; Mina Hasan; Ali Xeeshan; Ayesha Farooq –AFH; Farah Talib Aziz; Wardah Saleem; Ayesha Khurram; Zara Shahjahan; Jaipur & Co; Saira Rizwan; Agha Noor; Saffuse; Opluline Jewlery; Chapter 13; Nadiya Kassam; Maria Khan; Jade; Fatima Ashar
Click to Share