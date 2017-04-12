 
Industry News





April 2017
Isha Johnson's Fearless Book On Tragedy Could Help Save Lives

 
ATLANTA - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- No Greater Love, No Greater Loss: My Pain Revealed is Isha Johnson's captivating journey of losing her child at the hands of a loved one. Johnson invites the reader to experience her struggles with depression, grief after the accident, and her battle with guilt and self worth. Throughout the book the reader is able to identify with Johnson, as she taps into her courage and resilience to regain the strength to start living life again.

"Oh, God... Baby! Wake Up." As I picked him up, I realized my sweet little toddler was stiff as a board. His tiny pink tongue hung awkwardly from his mouth and toward the side of his soft, little cheek..."

Johnson, an African American writer, mother, entrepreneur, and speaker is passionate about helping others who have been struck by tragedy. The focus of her debut book is to help women who have lost a child and are feeling hopeless and desperately seeking guidance. "I published this book in the hopes that I would help just one person."

To purchase Johnson's book and to learn more about her incredible experience please visit her website at www.nogreaterlovenogreaterloss.com. For speaking engagements and public appearances please contact Jessica Potts, Brand X Consultants at 770-331-1175.

http://www.nogreaterlovenogreaterloss.com

Contact
Jessica Potts
***@brandxconsultants.com
Source:shedope,llc
Email:***@brandxconsultants.com Email Verified
Tags:Nonfiction, Author, Tragedy
Industry:Books
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
