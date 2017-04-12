News By Tag
Isha Johnson's Fearless Book On Tragedy Could Help Save Lives
"Oh, God... Baby! Wake Up." As I picked him up, I realized my sweet little toddler was stiff as a board. His tiny pink tongue hung awkwardly from his mouth and toward the side of his soft, little cheek..."
Johnson, an African American writer, mother, entrepreneur, and speaker is passionate about helping others who have been struck by tragedy. The focus of her debut book is to help women who have lost a child and are feeling hopeless and desperately seeking guidance. "I published this book in the hopes that I would help just one person."
To purchase Johnson's book and to learn more about her incredible experience please visit her website at www.nogreaterlovenogreaterloss.com. For speaking engagements and public appearances please contact Jessica Potts, Brand X Consultants at 770-331-1175.
