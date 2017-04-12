News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Inverse Gas Chromatography Symposium
A two-day event on Inverse Gas Chromatography (IGC) technique for materials characterization and is being held in Newark, New Jersey.
The aim is to facilitate interdisciplinary interactions within the research community and will feature speakers from both industry and academia discussing their experiences in using the IGC technique.
Presentation Topics
Monday, September 25
Role of Surface Energy in Particle Engineering
Dr. Rajesh Dave – New Jersey Institute of Technology
iGC-Getting up to Speed for a Quick Impact
Dr. Andrew Jensen – Pfizer
Differentiation of Pharmaceutical Polymorphs by iGC
Dr. Vincent Abeyta – Boehringer-Ingelheim
Pharmaceutical Performance of Surface Modified Excipients.
Dr. Rodolfo Pinal – Purdue University
A Platform Approach to Study Material Properties of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
Dr. Raimundo Ho – Abbvie
Correlation between IGC and Microflotation in Mineral Processing
Dr. Kristian Waters – McGill University
Panel Discussion – Surface energy Heterogeneity as measured by iGC
Dr. Daryl Williams, Dr. Dan Burnett, Dr. Anett Kondor – Surface Measurement Systems
Tuesday, September 26
Application of Inverse Gas Chromatography to the Measurement of Solubility and Diffusivity of Solvents in Polymers
Dr. Ronald Danner – Penn State University
Understanding the Substrate: Utility of Inverse Gas Chromatography in Consumer Product Development
Dr. Steve Page – Proctor & Gamble
Practical Aspects of Method Development and Troubleshooting in Inverse Gas Chromatography
Dr. Douglas Gardner – University of Maine
Multiple Linear Regression for Processing Data from Inverse Gas Chromatography Experiments
Dr. Rahul Bagwe – Solvay (Cytec Industries Inc.)
IGC Surface Energy of Hybrids of Nanocellulose and Organic/Inorganic Biocides
Dr. Gloria Oporto – West Virginia University
Permeability of Low Molecular Weight Alcohols in Hydroxypropyl Xylan Films
Dr. Phillip Choi – University of Alberta
iGC Isotherms and Surface Area
Dr. Anett Kondor – Surface Measurement Systems
Bookings: https://www.surfacemeasurementsystems.com/
Contact
Ron Gray at Surface Measurement Systems
610-462-1513
rgray@surfacemeasurementsystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse