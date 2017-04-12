2017 Inverse Gas Chromatography Symposium

A two-day event on Inverse Gas Chromatography (IGC) technique for materials characterization and is being held in Newark, New Jersey.

IGC Symposium 2017 - New Jersey

rgray@surfacemeasurementsystems.com

-- The event is driven by the increasing demand for advanced experimental techniques for characterizing the physical and surface chemical properties of complex particulate, film, fiber and bulk solids.The aim is to facilitate interdisciplinary interactions within the research community and will feature speakers from both industry and academia discussing their experiences in using the IGC technique.Role of Surface Energy in Particle EngineeringDr. Rajesh Dave – New Jersey Institute of TechnologyiGC-Getting up to Speed for a Quick ImpactDr. Andrew Jensen – PfizerDifferentiation of Pharmaceutical Polymorphs by iGCDr. Vincent Abeyta – Boehringer-IngelheimPharmaceutical Performance of Surface Modified ExcipientsDr. Rodolfo Pinal – Purdue UniversityA Platform Approach to Study Material Properties of Active Pharmaceutical IngredientsDr. Raimundo Ho – AbbvieCorrelation between IGC and Microflotation in Mineral ProcessingDr. Kristian Waters – McGill UniversityPanel Discussion – Surface energy Heterogeneity as measured by iGCDr. Daryl Williams, Dr. Dan Burnett, Dr. Anett Kondor – Surface Measurement SystemsApplication of Inverse Gas Chromatography to the Measurement of Solubility and Diffusivity of Solvents in PolymersDr. Ronald Danner – Penn State UniversityUnderstanding the Substrate: Utility of Inverse Gas Chromatography in Consumer Product DevelopmentDr. Steve Page – Proctor & GamblePractical Aspects of Method Development and Troubleshooting in Inverse Gas ChromatographyDr. Douglas Gardner – University of MaineMultiple Linear Regression for Processing Data from Inverse Gas Chromatography ExperimentsDr. Rahul Bagwe – Solvay (Cytec Industries Inc.)IGC Surface Energy of Hybrids of Nanocellulose and Organic/Inorganic BiocidesDr. Gloria Oporto – West Virginia UniversityPermeability of Low Molecular Weight Alcohols in Hydroxypropyl Xylan FilmsDr. Phillip Choi – University of AlbertaiGC Isotherms and Surface AreaDr. Anett Kondor – Surface Measurement Systems