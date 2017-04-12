 
Reliance Group's Unlimit, Cumulocity Collaborate: Launches IoT Solutions Platform 'Enablement'

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani headed Reliance Group's Internet of Things (IoT) business unit 'Unlimit' has signed a strategic partnership with global IoT software provider Cumulocity. This collaboration is executed with the view to create a suite of new products and services for a new platform named Enablement.

Through this platform, businesses will be able to connect any device over any network, and manage and store data. This can be controlled in real-time by monitoring device availability and administering and rectifying device faults.

This newly launched product line will carry off-the-shelf applications for main verticals such as healthcare, financial services and asset tracking and industrial automation. It can also be used across the globe and/or altered to suit the unique demands of Indian market.

"With the number of connected devices in India projected to rise from 200 million today to 3 billion by 2020, nearly every part of the economy will be positively impacted by IoT. We are delighted to partner with Cumulocity to launch our new platform 'Enablement' and unlock the full potential of the Internet of Things for our customers and make the benefits of IoT virtually unlimited," said Juergen Hase, Chief Executive Officer, Unlimit.

Along with Cumulocity's advanced IoT application, the partnership extends Unlimit's connectivity offerings and the 'Enablement' platform. This collaboration will enable Unlimit's customers to benefit from rapid machine, sensor and device integration, as well as data collection and real-time analytics for condition monitoring, the company statement confirmed.

Last year in November, the corporate giant Reliance Group had partnered with Cisco owned Jasper to launch a dedicated Internet of Things (IoT) business unit called "Unlimit" to offer IoT solutions to Indian and international enterprise customers.

Reference Link: https://techfactslive.com/reliance-group-unlimit-launches...

Website Link: http://www.relianceada.com/ada/index.html
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@gmail.com
