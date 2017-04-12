Matrix Media & WebProSys Form Strategic Partnership to Offer Mobile & Web Development Services in US

Media Contact

contact@matrixnmedia.com

End

-- Matrix Media Solutions, enters into a partnership with the top digital marketing firm in New Jersey, WebProSys, for providing enterprise development solutions in USA.The leading web development company in Kolkata, Matrix Media Solutions has established a new presence in the USA with WebProSys as its official partner. With the combined strength of these two agencies, there will be a new name when it comes to on-demand offshore web development for mid-level companies in North Eastern US.WebProSys brings over 12 years of experience in delivering .Net, Sitefinity and web applications to the New York and New Jersey markets. Matrix Media, an ISO 9000 certified global delivery company with a staff of over 80 excels at offshore development for mid-sized companies.With fourteen plus years of experience underlining its services, Matrix Media Solutions has become one of the most sought after providers of web design and development services in Kolkata. The company has gone from strength to strength as they keep their focus on utilizing the latest technologies to serve a global clientele.Matrix Media Solutions specializes in providing a complete package. With web design and development technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, PHP, .NET, Magento and WordPress, the company creates tailored web and ecommerce solutions for its clients. It takes the client one step further by developing Android, iOS and Hybrid apps.The company provides support to their clients with additional services such as animation, illustration, SEO, digital marketing and content marketing. A strong emphasis on quality assurance enables the delivery of results that are not only satisfactory but also outstanding.CEO Vivek Jain explained: "At Matrix Media Solutions, all our teams are comprised of experienced developers and professionals who maintain the timeline for quality deliverables. Our staff strength of highly qualified experts allows us to ensure each project gets enough expert attention for the best results"Operating in the competitive IT market of Kolkata, it is a testament to Matrix Media's skills that the company has remained one of the top IT firms in the city. From the vast talent pool of IT professionals in the city's thriving market, the company selects the best professionals who can help in realizing the objectives of the company.The company's insistence on delivering satisfactory results to clients led to the formation of Developers to Hire. This venture was aimed for mid-level IT companies who require resources to support their own requirements. Being dedicated resources, they work exclusively for the client. A wide range of skillsets and resources can be hired this way.Together, the two companies hope to deliver better services and results to their clients. This partnership marks a new era for both companies as they go forth and help their US based clients take advantage of the global delivery model via the internet.For more information on both companies, check out their websites at