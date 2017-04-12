News By Tag
New Local Area Statistics Calculator
CIA Landlord Insurance have created a tool for homeowners, renters and landlords that allows them to see local property and crime rate statistics.
Using your I.P. address or a manually entered postcode, the calculator can find information for any area of Great Britain. This allows you to search for information on your area, neighbouring areas and locations further afield, that you may be looking to relocate to. The information shown then allows you to make informed decisions about whether areas you are moving to are safe, over or under priced or unnecessarily expensive or cheap, depending on the crime to property value ratios.
The calculator can be found on the CIA website (https://www.cia-
