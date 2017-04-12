News By Tag
How to book Etihad Airlines Tickets- quick and best methods
To get the best detailed information on booking Etihad airlines flight tickets the passengers should correctly go through the below mentioned steps
• First of all the passengers need to visit the official Etihad airlines page.
• Select on whether it is a round trip or a one way trip or it is a multi city trip.
• Then, the passengers are required to enter their departing date and departing city.
• Also enter the arrival date and the arrival city as well.
• Passengers then need to specify whether they want to travel by the economy class, business class, first class or the residence class.
• Then provide the details of number of passengers travelling be it adults, children, infants and senior citizens.
• If the passengers have any promotional code for their Etihad airlines then they can also enter it to get best discounts.
• After providing all these details select on search flights menu.
• By selecting this option passengers will get all the details of necessary Etihad flights according to the passengers preference.
• This will inform the passengers about the cost, timings and other information of all the flights.
• Once all the flights have been displayed select on the best one.
• Lastly, book the most preferred flight and pay for the ticket.
• Passengers can pay through debit or credit cards.
Therefore, to know more about the details of booking Etihad flights passengers can directly contact on the etihad airlines booking phone number and can talk with the concerned representatives of the airlines.
