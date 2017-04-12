 
News By Tag
* Parenting Counseling Workshops
* Creating Sacred Space
* Self-hypnosis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Severance
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Harmonious Heart Counseling to Start "Buddhism in the 21st Century" Workshop in CO from May'17

Harmonious Heart Counseling will host a workshop: "Buddhism in the 21st Century" with Dr. Jesse Morgaina, who has a doctorate in Psychology and is an ordained minister.
 
 
harmoneous-heart-counseling-to-start-buddhism
harmoneous-heart-counseling-to-start-buddhism
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Parenting Counseling Workshops
Creating Sacred Space
Self-hypnosis

Industry:
Health

Location:
Severance - Colorado - US

Subject:
Services

SEVERANCE, Colo. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- She is the founder of Harmonious Heart Counseling; a Therapist & Facilitator and a Spiritual Teacher and Guide. She has been leading and teaching groups about SGI Nichiren Buddhism for nearly 40 years.  The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday, starting from May 13, 2017. The purpose of the workshop is to explore the philosophy of SGI Nichiren Buddhism, understand the history and precepts of Buddhism, as well as to find ways to bring Buddhist philosophy into daily life without having to join a religion or give up your own religious beliefs.

The "Buddhism in the 21st Century" workshop is designed for people who are looking for an introduction to Buddhism philosophy, searching for a way to bring peace to the planet, and change their life to be one of joy and vitality.  In this 8 session workshop, Dr. Morgaina will enable participants to explore the philosophy of SGI Nichiren Buddhism and learn how to apply Buddhist principles to their daily life without having to join a religious group.  Each session is only $10.  Or, you can resister now for the series price of only $50 for all 8 sessions.  It is strongly suggested that participants commit to the full workshop series to achieve the greatest benefit for themselves and their families.

In this intensive workshop series, Dr. Morgaina will enable the participants to understand Buddhism as a spiritual path and system of philosophical thought. Each session will build upon the discussions of the previous session. Dr. Morgaina will help participants to work on their life by finding new ways of conceptualizing and working through struggles. Other topics that will be covered in the workshop include: Four Noble Truths and Eightfold Path, The Middle Way, Transcendence, Three Kinds of Treasure, The 3,000 realms of existence and much more.  Mostly, however, we will explore what it means to awaken to and tap into your own vast inner potential to find unlimited resources of wisdom, courage, and compassion.  Nichiren Buddhism stresses inner, personal transformation as the way to promote lasting, sustainable resolutions to world problems.

Dr. Morgaina commented on the workshop, "We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. Worry is the misuse of imagination.  If we learn to take out the sense of victim from everyday life and know how to truly empower ourselves, joy will follow like a shadow cast by the mid-day sun." She further stated, "In our "Buddhism in the 21st Century" workshop, we will work together toward exploring and manifesting true happiness and self-empowerment. There are many aspects of the Buddhism philosophy and active participants will receive an introduction to advanced spiritual techniques to turn the challenges of their life into opportunities to develop joy and compassion. I will try to answer as many of your questions as possible during the workshop."

• What: "Buddhism in the 21st Century" Workshop; Buddhist Teachings, Philosophies and Traditions

• Where: 37016 Soaring Eagle Circle, Colorado, 80550

• When: 8 sessions 1 1/2 hours each - Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

May 13 & 27, June 10 & 24, July 8 & 22, August 12 & 26

• Price: The series price is only $50 for all 8 sessions

• Contact: Visit Harmonious Heart Counseling.com, call/text to 970-222-9666 or send email to: harmoniousheartcounseling@gmail.com

For more information or to register for workshop, please contact Harmonious Heart Counseling at 970-222-9666.

About Harmonious Heart Counseling

Dr. Jesse Morgaina, PsyD, Therapist & Facilitator, Spiritual Teacher & Guide, is founder of Harmonious Heart Counseling. Dr. Jesse works with individuals and couples to find peace in their individuality and balance in their relationships. She has a Doctorate in Psychology and a Masters in Health Education. She is certified in several body psychotherapy modalities.  She is an Ordained Minister and has been involved in the spiritual leadership in the community for almost 40 years. Apart from counseling sessions, Dr. Jesse also organizes workshops such as Buddhism in the 21st Century (Series), Chakra Play (Single Workshop), Parenting Tots (Single Workshop), Sacred Sexuality, Sacred Women's Circle (Series), Spiritual Deepening (Series), Stress Management (Single Workshop). Harmonious Heart Counseling also hosts special ceremonies such as New Moon, Winter Solstice, Samhain/Halloween, Sacred Spiral,  and May Day/Beltane.

http://www.harmoniousheartcounseling.com/workshops/

Contact Information:

Email: harmoniousheartcounseling@gmail.com

Phone: (970) 222-9666

Website: http://www.harmoniousheartcounseling.com/

Contact
Harmonious Heart Counseling
970.222.9666
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Parenting Counseling Workshops, Creating Sacred Space, Self-hypnosis
Industry:Health
Location:Severance - Colorado - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Harmonious Heart Counseling PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share