Harmonious Heart Counseling to Start "Buddhism in the 21st Century" Workshop in CO from May'17
Harmonious Heart Counseling will host a workshop: "Buddhism in the 21st Century" with Dr. Jesse Morgaina, who has a doctorate in Psychology and is an ordained minister.
The "Buddhism in the 21st Century" workshop is designed for people who are looking for an introduction to Buddhism philosophy, searching for a way to bring peace to the planet, and change their life to be one of joy and vitality. In this 8 session workshop, Dr. Morgaina will enable participants to explore the philosophy of SGI Nichiren Buddhism and learn how to apply Buddhist principles to their daily life without having to join a religious group. Each session is only $10. Or, you can resister now for the series price of only $50 for all 8 sessions. It is strongly suggested that participants commit to the full workshop series to achieve the greatest benefit for themselves and their families.
In this intensive workshop series, Dr. Morgaina will enable the participants to understand Buddhism as a spiritual path and system of philosophical thought. Each session will build upon the discussions of the previous session. Dr. Morgaina will help participants to work on their life by finding new ways of conceptualizing and working through struggles. Other topics that will be covered in the workshop include: Four Noble Truths and Eightfold Path, The Middle Way, Transcendence, Three Kinds of Treasure, The 3,000 realms of existence and much more. Mostly, however, we will explore what it means to awaken to and tap into your own vast inner potential to find unlimited resources of wisdom, courage, and compassion. Nichiren Buddhism stresses inner, personal transformation as the way to promote lasting, sustainable resolutions to world problems.
Dr. Morgaina commented on the workshop, "We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. Worry is the misuse of imagination. If we learn to take out the sense of victim from everyday life and know how to truly empower ourselves, joy will follow like a shadow cast by the mid-day sun." She further stated, "In our "Buddhism in the 21st Century" workshop, we will work together toward exploring and manifesting true happiness and self-empowerment. There are many aspects of the Buddhism philosophy and active participants will receive an introduction to advanced spiritual techniques to turn the challenges of their life into opportunities to develop joy and compassion. I will try to answer as many of your questions as possible during the workshop."
• What: "Buddhism in the 21st Century" Workshop; Buddhist Teachings, Philosophies and Traditions
• Where: 37016 Soaring Eagle Circle, Colorado, 80550
• When: 8 sessions 1 1/2 hours each - Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
May 13 & 27, June 10 & 24, July 8 & 22, August 12 & 26
• Price: The series price is only $50 for all 8 sessions
• Contact: Visit Harmonious Heart Counseling.com, call/text to 970-222-9666 or send email to: harmoniousheartcounseling@
For more information or to register for workshop, please contact Harmonious Heart Counseling at 970-222-9666.
About Harmonious Heart Counseling
Dr. Jesse Morgaina, PsyD, Therapist & Facilitator, Spiritual Teacher & Guide, is founder of Harmonious Heart Counseling. Dr. Jesse works with individuals and couples to find peace in their individuality and balance in their relationships. She has a Doctorate in Psychology and a Masters in Health Education. She is certified in several body psychotherapy modalities. She is an Ordained Minister and has been involved in the spiritual leadership in the community for almost 40 years. Apart from counseling sessions, Dr. Jesse also organizes workshops such as Buddhism in the 21st Century (Series), Chakra Play (Single Workshop), Parenting Tots (Single Workshop), Sacred Sexuality, Sacred Women's Circle (Series), Spiritual Deepening (Series), Stress Management (Single Workshop). Harmonious Heart Counseling also hosts special ceremonies such as New Moon, Winter Solstice, Samhain/Halloween, Sacred Spiral, and May Day/Beltane.
http://www.harmoniousheartcounseling.com/
Contact Information:
Email: harmoniousheartcounseling@
Phone: (970) 222-9666
Website: http://www.harmoniousheartcounseling.com/
Contact
Harmonious Heart Counseling
970.222.9666
***@gmail.com
