Animal Nutrition Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Animal Nutrition Market accounted for $13.8 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach $21.4 billion by 2022. Growing demand for healthy and safe pet food, ban on antibiotics, rising awareness among the producers and increasing awareness about the pets health are the key factors fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, high price of the chemicals is limiting the market growth. Rapidly developing bio based chemicals are creating opportunities for the future growth of animal nutrition market.Amino acids segment holds the major share in global market due to its high protein efficiency content. Amino acid acts as alternative to feed protein sources dipping nitrogen emission and minimize greenhouse gas emissions. Eubiotics in other products segment is estimated to witnessing remarkable growth during the forecast period. By livestock, swine segment is likely to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period. Oral administration method has promising markets and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. North America is the major market for the animal nutrition owing to huge demand for nutritional products and rising pet population within this market.Some of the major players in the global market include Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Cargill Inc, DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, Alltech, Tata Chemicals, Kemin Industries, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Adisseo France SAS.• Amino Acids• Enzymes• Minerals• Vitamins• Other Productso Carotenoidso Lipidso Eubiotics• Injection• Oral• Topical• Poultry• Swine• Aquaculture• Equine• Pets• Ruminants• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementhttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/animal-nutrition-market