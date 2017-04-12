News By Tag
New age and spontaneous designs in Carrier Bags by Carrier Bags for Sale
The new range of carrier bags comes in a number of designs yet is available at pocket friendly prices.
Marketing is no easy job and it takes lot to make a company a brand. Carrier Bags for Sale has been privileged to work with many brands and contributed towards their branding by supplying them with beautifully designed, best quality printed carrier bags.
On April 17, 2017 Carrier Bags for Sale has come up with a new technology to give a matt and glossy flawless finish to their bags. For the record they have been selling matt and glossy finish carrier bags for years but now they have start using thermal lamination technique to give a flawless finish to the paper carrier bags.
This effect makes the bags of the company a high end carrier bag. However, the price of these bags has not been raised. They still are the best option for buying cheap carrier bags.
The new range which is also called boutique carrier bags is made from 150 GSM paper. These bags are given dual protection at the mouth and base by adding a layer of duplex paper of 300 GSM. This is because maximum pressure is put on the mouth and base of the bags.
Mostly retailers complain to their packaging providers about the handles of the bags. Very often handles come off when bags are stuffed to their limits. Carrier Bags for Sale has used turn over top technology to prevent this issue. This technology is rare to find with packaging industries, as it involves a fully automated production.
This new range is sure to attract many retailers and give a good competition to many packaging industries.
About Carrier Bags for Sale
Carrier Bags for Sale is a premier supplier of packaging solutions in UK. It is a Manchester based company and have a wide spread of categories to match the complete packaging needs of their customers. Their UK based website is one of the leading e-commerce portals. They have the expertise in the entire packaging arena and their forte is carrier bags. Company manufactures European styled turn over top folded or J-cut carrier bags. They are known for excellent quality and affordable prices.
For more information about the company, visit www.carrierbagsforsale.co.uk.
They can be reached at 01618832344 or you can also write to them at sales@carrierbagsforsale.co.uk .
David Boon
Carrier Bags For Sale
01618832344
***@gmail.com
