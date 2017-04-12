News By Tag
Call to action to support those affected by Dyslexia Action closure
The Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre provides dyslexia assessments, consultations, tuition, professional training, support courses for parents and children and an online shop for learning resources. We will be working to ensure those affected by the closure of Dyslexia Action are supported as seamlessly as possible. If you are waiting for an assessment or support or interested in training, please contact us and we will help.
14.4% or 1.2 million children and young people have Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) (DfE, 2016b).
We aim to ensure that every child receives the support they need to realise their potential and succeed on their own terms.
For further information please contact Sam Mabbott at the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre on 01252 792400 or email smabbott@arkellcentre.org.uk.
Registered Office: Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre, Arkell Lane, Frensham, Farnham GU10 3BL. Registered Charity Number:1064646.
Visit http://www.helenarkell.org.uk to find out more.
The Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre
