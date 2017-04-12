Auxano Global Services revamps its existing website to issue a woo feeling to its visitors

Auxano Global Services - a web and mobile application development company announces the launch of its new website in an exemplary manner.

-- Auxano Global Services - a web and mobile application development company announces the launch of its new website in an exemplary manner. The new website incorporates multiple advanced features to issue seamless browsing experience to it's visitors. The website is crafted to be a mobile responsive so as to perfectly showcase each webpages without any type of elimination. Content is reproduced to provide all the essential information to the users, without giving a lack of conviction. The new website goes live today, and is located at the same address Auxano Global Services.All the web and mobile services provided by the company is structurally categorized for faster access. Not only that, many new services like iWatch development, Android watch development, ionic app development, Internet of Things(IoT) and many more is listed out in it. The contact form of the company is restructured to issue user-friendliness etiquette and along with it 24x7 chat facility option is also imbibed in the website. Social networking sites like facebook, linkedIn, twitter and G+ is strongly linked with the website, for visitors to share the current technical blogs posted on the website. Loading time of the website is drastically reduced to facilitate quick access. Visitors usually gets frustrated when internet connectivity is at its lowest point, but our website is compressed in a manner that it can be seamlessly experienced on any web browsers on the globe despite low internet bandwidth.Auxano Global Services has been engaged in web application development for more than a decade. The web developers here are tech savvy and experienced in designing and developing websites in various technologies like PHP, Asp.Net, Joomla, WordPress etc. When it comes to mobile application development our mobile developers possess hardcore experience in building exquisite android and iPhone applications. Our web and mobile portfolio is swelled up with quality web and mobile apps, wherein a list of satisfactory and positive reviews are alluring our prospective clients.Now the surfers can obtain all the info about the parent company Gujarat Enterprise of Auxano Global Services along with the career and business achievements details of the president of the organisation. Two new certifications that the company has acquired- ie from Clutch and GoodFirms is exhibited and linked here. After continuously, delivering dedicated world-class web and mobile development services, we feel proud to tag ISO 27001:2013 certification mark on our website. Our clients can't resist themselves to regard us for our quality and business oriented service delivery. This fact is explored on our video testimonial section of our website.Auxano Global Services - website will be periodically updated with the latest technical and informative blogs, business acquisition, business activity, events and investors and financial information. We strongly encourage the visitors to look at the each nook and corner of the website and sign up for the direct emails from the company at