Royal Armoring Company i Manuafacturing Armored Vehicles

 
 
DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK, UAE - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Royal Armoring vehicle is an armoured vehicle  manufacturing company in Dubai. We sales good quality armoured or bulletproof vehicle without any quality compromise.Our mission is to make your drive safe and secure.

We are Trying for protecting your lives and your Beloved ones.Currently, We have high talented teams for doing engineering works and high ended equipment, so we can give guarantees that  Don't compromise on security and quality. it is with good price in the market.We also provide shipping of Your products to wherever you want.

The Products Are

Armored SUV

Suitable and most opted for day to day personal/ business routine. Exterior view leaves no clue of armouring for any random spectator. Choose yours from a wide range of Armored SUV from Royal Armoring Company.

Armored Sedans

Armored SedansBeing the fact that Sedan cannot hold on Armour / armoured components, our production team gears up to be extra cautious overweight ensuring ISO standard process to give you performance matching to that of factory vehicle.

Armored Buses and Armored Trucks

We are also giving armoured in buses and trucks.Security is something that should never be taken for granted, nor compromised, especially when it comes to protecting the life of people and other valuable assets.

Armored Cash In Transit .

Safe transportation of cash and valuables with 360° surrounded surveillance. Crafted in excellence to meet the custom requirements of personal service


For More Visit

http://www.royalarmored.com/armored-cars

Media Contact
Mahshad
00971556180064
info@royalarmored.com
Source:Royal Armoring Company
Email:***@royalarmored.com
Posted By:***@royalarmored.com Email Verified
