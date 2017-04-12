AOC join hands with SDC to market AOC's latest range of display solutions

Dubai based distributor, SDC to market AOC's latest range of display solutions in the region

-- MMD , Asia Pacific brand licensing partner of AOC and AGON, today announced that it has joined hands with Dubai based distributor, SDC to market AGON range of gaming monitors and also its premium range of monitors across GCC.The business development manager at AOC in Middle East Africa, Sameh Gamal said,: "It is our pleasure to partner with SDC and their experience in gaming market with various other leading brands and network of resellers convinced us that they will play a key role in increasing the presence of AOC brand in the region."He added, "We were looking for a partner who understands the dynamics of gaming market and also can support us in taking our premium range to the target audience. SDC with its expertise, infrastructure, logistics, and technical capabilities is a perfect fit to our strategy."AOC is one of the largest brands of display solutions in the world that boosts wide range of product portfolio right from entry level to one of most advance display solutions available in the market. The company recently launched entirely new range of gaming monitors, AGON, The AOC AGON monitors are designed for gamers and are defined by performance-driven specifications and convenient features that eliminate any obstacle encountered on the path to glory.Expressing his happiness, Sergey Didenko, Managing Director at SDC said: "We are excited to partner with AOC, they are one of the best brands in the business. Our region wide channel base and experience in the local market will increase the penetration for AOC brand in the market. It will also benefit channel partners from accessing more business opportunities provided by comprehensive range of AOC.""We will work closely with SDC and also support them in marketing initiatives. We plan to conduct a roadshow for partners in Dubai soon and we are confident that this will be a good start to our successful association with SDC," concluded Gamal.