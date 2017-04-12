News By Tag
Dr Somdutt Prasad to Speak at the Second Annual Retina Conference of The Eye Foundation
Dr Prasad is one of the most distinguished faculties at the conference.
· Update on Imaging Techniques
· Pot Pouri
Dr Prasad will speak on the following topics during the conference:
· Sealing the macular hole
· Tackling DME - Real World Scenario
· Academics in the midst of a busy practice
The event will witness ophthalmologists from all over India participating in various discussions on various topics.
About Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad is one of the most sought-after retinal specialist and eye surgeons in Kolakta. Having worked as consultant ophthalmologist in the NHS for over a decade Dr Prasad is an expert in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and managing patients suffering from various medical retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions and others. He is the founder of i4vision, a modern eye care clinic in Kolkata, and is a regular in various national and international ophthalmic conferences. For more visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.
For more information, contact:
Dr Jayshree Arunaprakash
Organizing Secretary
Email: js@theeyefoundation.com
Phone: 0422 4242000
