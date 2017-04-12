 
April 2017





Dr Somdutt Prasad to Speak at the Second Annual Retina Conference of The Eye Foundation

Dr Prasad is one of the most distinguished faculties at the conference.
 
 
COIMBATORE, India - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Top retinal and eye surgeon of Kolkata Dr Somdutt Prasad has been invited as one of the guest faculties at the Second Edition of the Annual Retina Conference of The Eye Foundation to be held in Coimbatore from April 29-30, 2017. During the two-day conference Dr Prasad will act as a chairperson as well as speaker. He will be one of the chairpersons of the following sessions:

·         Update on Imaging Techniques

·         Pot Pouri

Dr Prasad will speak on the following topics during the conference:

·         Sealing the macular hole

·         Tackling DME - Real World Scenario

·         Academics in the midst of a busy practice

The event will witness ophthalmologists from all over India participating in various discussions on various topics.

About Dr Somdutt Prasad

Dr Somdutt Prasad is one of the most sought-after retinal specialist and eye surgeons in Kolakta. Having worked as consultant ophthalmologist in the NHS for over a decade Dr Prasad is an expert in cataract surgery, IOL lens implants, vitrectomy surgery and managing patients suffering from various medical retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, venous occlusions and others. He is the founder of i4vision, a modern eye care clinic in Kolkata, and is a regular in various national and international ophthalmic conferences. For more visit http://www.somduttprasad.com.

For more information, contact:

Dr Jayshree Arunaprakash

Organizing Secretary

Email: js@theeyefoundation.com

Phone:  0422 4242000

