Sales of Brazilian textile exports to Arab countries hit USD 3 million in early 2017

Growth up by 87.5 per cent driven by demand for synthetic fabric and sisal rope for use in rigs and ships

Dr. Michel Alaby, Secretary General and CEO of ABC

-- UAE, April 18, 2017 - Brazilian exports of textiles and clothing to the Arab World has surged during the first two months of 2017, increasing by 87.5 per cent compared to its performance during the same period in 2016, the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) has announced. Huge demand for synthetic fabric and sisal rope used in ships and rigs led the increase in total sales reaching USD 3 million up from USD 1.6 million in January and February 2016.The Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association (ABIT) reported that sales from rope exports accounted for USD 1 million, while beachwear, textile yarns and inner garments also rose during the two months. ABIT's survey of exports include various parts in the production chain including raw materials such as fibers, yarns and filaments as well as technical and non-fabric industrial textiles, and clothing.Arab countries continue to be one of Brazil's largest market for clothing, particularly for segments such as party wears, children's and beach wears. Based on ABIT's latest data, the United Arab Emirates has the highest imports of Brazilian textiles and clothing during this period, followed by Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Lebanon.To boost the Brazilian textile and apparel industry exports, ABIT and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Agency (Apex-Brazil)have launched the Texbrasil program which serves to benefit affiliated exporters. Statistics showed that companies which have participated in the program expanded their export markets to Arab countries by 40 per cent in 2016, valued at USD 2.9 million in 2015 to USD 4.1 million in 2016.Michel Alaby, Secretary General and CEO, ABCC, said: "Brazil's textile exports performance during the first two months of the year signify the steady growth of the country's market share in the sector as the Arab World continues to look for quality materials, not only in raw materials but also with finished goods. The Arab consumer base has a discerning taste for luxury and exclusivity in clothing and apparel and this segment remains promising for the Brazilian export sector. It is worth noting that the continued support of industry groups coupled with innovative business strategies, have played an important role for the growth of the Brazilian textile in the Arab region."