The Soap Shack Combo Saver Special

Trying to find great deals to save money but at the same time get quality for the dime? Take a look at our soap saver with a bar of your choice special today
 
DURBAN, South Africa - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Soap Saver Combo


Loosing your soap in the shower to the unforgiving slippery when wet moments?

Tired of having to bend and fetch your soap near the drain? Why not give our Soap Saver Combo special a try. For R100 you can save yourself the endless wet nightmare and save the soap from a squishy disaster that ends up running down your drain to oblivion. This combo will give you a beautiful Soap saver made of lovely varnished wood which includes a fantastic organic brand of soap hand made with us. Each bar of soap is made with only the best Natural ingredients that does not have any preservatives included.

There is many products other than our Soap Saver combo which you will love and im sure once you reach our website you will enjoy the warm and fuzzy feeling we had making it.

From soap bars to bath salts to even custom made soaps such as Milk tart soaps or even Cake soaps for gifts to share with the family. It is all found here at the Soap Shack South Africa.

We are soon to launch our new cleaning equipment sector and thus making it easy for you not only to find the "clean you" at a great saving. Now you can find your houses "clean self" at the same time. This gives you not only a pocket saving but a time saving which we all need more of in todays society.

Dont be shy and come take a look. You never know! Even if feeling the warm and fuzzy feeling is all you get out of being on our site. Then we already have accomplished something.

www.thesoapshack.co.za

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/TheSoapShackSA/

