Dabur International recognized at 38th Package of the Year Awards

Wins 2016 Visual Impact Award in the Personal Care category for Vatika Advans Transparent Hair Gel's Viva IML Tubes

End

-- Dubai, UAE, 18 April, 2017 - Dabur International has won the 2016 Visual Impact Award in the Personal Care category for Vatika Advans Transparent Hair Gel's Viva IML Tubes at the 38th Package of the Year Awards. The annual gala ceremony was organized recently by the New Jersey Packaging Executive Club (NJPEC), an organization of packaging professionals, at the Madison Hotel in Morristown, New Jersey, USA to celebrate excellence in the packaging industry.A panel of judges, representing the broad spectrum of the packaging industry, recognized Vatika Advans Transfix Hair Gel's Viva IML Tube for its unique packaging design with crystal effect labels which is the first of its kind in the gel category. While the holographic effect on the tube displays colours of the rainbow when rotated in different angles to give a 3-dimensional (3D) effect, the shiny label effectively conveys the wet look the gel will have on hair. Available in the size of 150 ml tube and 250 ml jar, the design is a blend of stability and aesthetics.Ashok Visweswaran, DGM, Dabur International, said: "The packaging of Vatika Advans Transparent Hair Gel was a creative challenge for us as we wanted to design it in a way to ensure functionality of clean flow of the gel with precise control. In addition, we wanted the tube to be striking in style to capture consumer imagination from the store's aisle as well as able to aesthetically portray the ingredients and usage while displaying the product. The winning of the 2016 Visual Impact trophy at the prestigious Package of the Year Awards is a recognition of Dabur International's pioneering packaging design for Vatika Advans Transparent Hair Gel's Viva IML Tubes.""At Dabur International, we not only strive to bring out unique and natural personal care products for our consumers but also explore various packaging options to ensure that they are aesthetically pleasing in style and functional in design. Our award-winning packaging design for Vatika Advans Transparent Hair Gel's Viva IML Tubes, which is the first-of-its-kind in the region, have been able to impress both consumers and the jury of the 2016 Package of the Year Awards. The award will serve as a motivation for us to be creative in our packaging and design as we are in formulation of our products," concluded Rikka Mehta, Head of Marketing Communication, Dabur International.The annual NJPEC Package of the Year Awards recognizes the year's best packaging designs and innovations through an elite panel of judges. This year, the panel selected 50 winners in 10 different industry segment categories.