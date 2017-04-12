News By Tag
IESE offers six fellowships for business journalists
Experienced journalists will be able to enrol in one of the schools' top ranked Executive Education programs
Three fellowships will be awarded to international journalists and three to Spanish journalists. IESE will favor candidates whose work demonstrates high standards of journalism, ethics and responsibility in the media. In line with IESE's mission, the school will particularly welcome journalistic works which have helped promote ethical business practices, signal or amend situations of social unfairness, etc.
Each fellowship will cover 80% of the course fees and the deadline for applying ends on May 15, 2017 (inclusive). Successful applicants will be informed before July 30, 2017.
Why apply
• Opportunity to advance your career development, recognition and prestige within the journalism community
• Gain access to top level business education
• Receive a diploma from one of the world's top business schools
• Build a solid foundation of general management and business knowledge, which will help in analysis and reporting.
• Network with high-level executives and future business leaders
• Live the "IESE experience" (case method, cutting edge global topics)
Programs available*
IESE´s Program for Leadership Development / Program for Management Development
IESE's AMP in Media and Entertainment Program
IESE's Advanced Management Program
* Please note that all applications will be automatically considered for all three programs (nevertheless, you are welcome to indicate your program preferences in your application.)
To apply, please visit: http://formscloud.iese.edu/
About IESE Business School
IESE is one of the world's most international business schools, with campuses in Barcelona, Madrid, Munich, New York and São Paulo. Consistently ranked within the top ten worldwide, IESE has pioneered business education in Europe since its founding in 1958 in Barcelona. IESE seeks to develop business leaders with solid business skills, a global mindset and a desire to make a positive impact on society. The school distinguishes itself in its general-management approach, extensive use of the case method, international outreach, and emphasis on placing people at the heart of managerial decision-making. With a truly global outlook, IESE currently runs programs on four continents.
Contact
Maria Not, head of International Media Relations
***@iese.edu
