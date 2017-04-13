 
Browse Superior Fires spring sales

 
 
Screen Shot 2017-04-13 at 14.19.27
CHRISTCHURCH, England - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Superior Fires is a UK-based gas and electric fires supplier, offering a wide range of the latest styles, technologies and fireplace features available for any budget. Spring is one of the best times to invest in an electric fire for the best savings and least hassle and with the latest items added to the sale, you needn't delay.

The style of fire offered by Superior Fires include wall-mounted, inset and freestanding varieties meaning that there is a fire to fit into any home, even without the need for a flue or chimney! They offer both gas and electric fires options which are all 100% efficient, meaning that this will make a greener change to your home, and will likely save you money in the long run.

The modern styles and flame-only option make them a versatile addition to any room. Take a look at their fire calculator to decide on what kind of fire would be best for the room specifications of your home, then you can book a home survey and quote appointment to ensure that you are making the right choice.

Also take a look at the newest additions to the ranges, including a panoramic LED suite and a white painted Montana surround. These will make your fire the focal point of the room for all the right reasons, so give your home a spring refresh today and update your electric fire (https://www.superiorfires.co.uk/electric-fires.html)!

For all your gas and electric fire needs, spares and accessories head to Superior Fires and make the most of their expertise and free delivery options.
Email:***@superiorfires.co.uk
