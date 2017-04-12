News By Tag
Experts from cut-e to demystify gamification and the 'dark triad' of personality at EAWOP 2017
cut-e is the gold sponsor of the event, which has been organised by the European Association of Work and Organizational Psychology to showcase new research and best practice.The four-day event will highlight new challenges and emerging opportunities for enabling change, via keynote lectures, workshops, symposia, presentations, poster sessions and debates.
Richard Justenhoven and Nora Nienhaus from cut-e will present a symposium - with Lara Montefiori of Arctic Shores and Tim Warszta from Westcoast University of Applied Sciences - entitled Game-Based Assessment: Concepts and insight from research and practice (Thursday 18 May, 3.00-4.00pm in the Elan Theatre of University College Dublin's O'Brien Centre for Science).
"Our symposium will examine the latest research evidence around gamification and the difference between gamified assessments - which are proven psychometric instruments that have been customised with game elements to make them more engaging - and game-based assessments, which are purpose-built games which psychometrically assess behaviour," said Richard Justenhoven. "We'll provide a conceptual framework for gamification, which has been lacking to date, and we'll explore how gamified and game-based assessments can be used alongside traditional psychometric assessments in selection and development."
Serena Murphy from cut-e will present a poster session on contextual performance, investigating the relationship between the 'dark triad' of personality and workplace deviance. "The 'dark triad' comprises three personality traits: narcissism, psychopathy and Machiavellianism,"
Mary Ridge, Head of Professional Services for cut-e in Ireland, said: "We're proud to sponsor this prestigious event and we're very honoured to be presenting two important and interesting sessions. EAWOP 2017 is an opportunity for researchers, experts and practitioners in work and organisational psychology to share their experiences and discuss the latest issues and emerging trends. Our sessions will present new thinking around gamification and workplace behaviour and they'll examine the practical implications for selecting and developing the right employees and for creating the right culture in organisations."
The EAWOP 2017 congress will be held at University College Dublin's O'Reilly Hall and O'Brien Centre for Science on 17-20 May. Register online at www.eawop2017.org/
As EAWOP's gold sponsor, cut-e will host a drinks reception and a debate on the smart use of big data in HR, in which industry experts will air their views. This free event will be held at the Odessa Club, 13 Dame Court, Dublin, on Thursday 18 May, 8.00pm-10.00pm.
For further information about the debate or about cut-e's participation at EAWOP, please call +353-91 842-203 or visit www.cut-e.com/
Background notes: Founded in 2002, cut-e (pronounced 'cute') provides online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, selection, talent management and development, in 70 countries and 40 languages.
