Silicon Beach Film Festival, dubbed LA's SXSW for the digital, tech and film scene

-- Cinemark 18 & XD The Promenade Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive Los Angeles, CA 90045The 2nd Annual Silicon Beach Film Festival's official Opening Night Filmmaker Meet and Greet & Starlenz mobile App Launch. Hosted by celebrity actress Alice Amter from The Big Bang Theory plus actors, filmmakers, social influencers & many more. Friday April 212017 6-8pm; Red Carpet starts 5.30pmThis is the first time this revolutionary app has been used to monetize & promote films. An augmented reality scavenger hunt will be in the 4,000 sq. ft. Venice Art Crawl space, take virtual selfies with celebrities & filmmakers.unit 145 at the Runway Playa Vista 12751 Millennium Drive, #140, Playa Vista 90094Join us on the red carpet, for a Filmmaker's' Paradise all weeklongCinemark 18XD at the Howard Hughes Promenade Local and international filmmakers will screen over 125 films. The groundbreaking Silicon Beach Film Festival is now dubbed the SXSW for LA's digital, tech and film scene, where tech meets film & new media in the heart of Playa Vista."Tech in Hollywood" is an Augmented Reality & Virtual RealityGuest speakers Phil Ashcroft (RTSTRY), Kian Sarreshteh​ (Starlenz) with Gary Goldberger, entertainment attorney (Secretary of BAFTA LA)The Silicon Beach Film Festival Awards will be April 28th Hal's Bar & Grill, Playa Vista. Notable films include All Nighter (Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons ~La La Land, Whiplash) & we are literally spoiled for all the great choices in this fest!The Film Festival at Silicon Beach has Sandie West as producer, Peter Greene as Festival Programmer and Jon Gursha as Director. The festival offers a venue for local as well as international independent films to get a major screening platform.About Silicon Beach Film Festival:Silicon Beach Film Festival originated from the dedicated efforts of Peter Greene and Jon Gursha, who created the Culver City Playa Vista, Marina del Rey Film Festivals along with Silicon Beach Film Distribution including Beach Dancer Films.Contact:Jon Gursha (Festival Director)Silicon Beach Film Festival 4640 Admiralty Way, Suite 500, Marina del Rey, CA 90292Media Enquires Sandie West 310-721-2389