Al-Dawliya Company for Watches, Holds Distributors Meeting in the Launch Occasion of Lee Cooper

Jeddah, April 2017 Al-Dawliya Company for Watches agent of Lee Cooper watches has held a meeting for distributors in order to introduce the latest designs it intends to launch in the Saudi market.

-- The meeting comes within the context of strengthening the relationships with distributors and discussing the company's strategy for the future, as it prepares for launching the latest creations of Lee Cooper watches.In the event, Mr. Mohammed Al Aidroos, the chairman of the company has emphasized that the company works to promote its brand by increasing the brands it represents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the objective being achieving the versatility and bringing more distinguished global watches institutions. Mr. Mohammed Al Aidroos said that the meeting came to highlight the company's keenness towards sustaining the development of the beneficial mutual relations with the company's success partners, introducing new exclusive watch agencies obtained by the company in the Saudi market, keeping up with the times and striving towards continuous development. He extended his gratitude to those who contributed to the company's successes and excellence in the Saudi market. He has also emphasized on the importance of cooperation to increase the sales of the watches represented by the company, either through Al-Dawliya showrooms or through the approved distributors, especially that they are preparing for Ramadan and Hajj seasons. Mr. Mohammed Al Aidroos explained that the company excelled and preserved its excellence through dedicated and unrelenting works, providing the best of after sales services.During the meeting Mr. Mohammed Al Aidroos provided a detailed account about the latest models produced by "Lee Cooper, the House of International Fashions" and "Christian-Lacroix, the House of French Fashions" which had been launched recently in Basel Fair 2017, with a presentation to these models that met the admiration of audiences, thanks to their modern and elegant designs that suit all tastes. Concluding his speech, Mr. Mohammed Al Aidroos praised the members of the board and work team for what they have achieved and will achieve to satisfy the company's clients and keep abreast with the anticipated development.