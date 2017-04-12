 
News By Tag
* Asset Tracking In Nigeria
* Real Time Monitoring
* Gps Tracking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lagos City
  Lagos State
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


GPS Car Tracking Services To Ensure High Safety Of Your Important Cargos

Uplift the Safety of Your Expensive & Important Cargos With the expert GPS Car Tracking Services in Nigeria.
 
 
img2
img2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Asset Tracking In Nigeria
* Real Time Monitoring
* Gps Tracking

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Lagos City - Lagos State - Nigeria

LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- GpsCarTracking is a leading Nigeria-based company that provides you an enhanced level of safety and security of the high-value cargoes and assets by using latest tracking technologies and information. Now with the help of their advanced services you can track every single movement of your cargo and trace its actual location. While shipping anyone the luxurious items, artworks, and expensive devices, just use the services of Gps-Car-Tracking to avoid the hassle of misplacements or unnecessary delays.

Gps-Car-Tracking providers have complete control of your cargo and able to locate the real-time location, speed and inside activities occurring inside the vehicle. The best feature of their services is that they guarantee their services. With the more than eight years of work experience in the fleet management tracking and asset tracking, they can easily track your cargos right from Seaport to the final destination without having any fear of diverting.

How Does GPS Car Tracking Company Work In Nigeria?

This company is backed by industry best professional engineers who actually understands the market needs, thus develop smart Magnetic trackers which are suitable and reliable to use particularly in Nigeria. These magnetic trackers can be easily stuck inside a 20ft container which helps you track the real-time location of your container. This unique cargo tracker comes with the 5 days battery capacity that usually lasts till your container has not been delivered to the final destination.

So add extra protection coverage on your cargos by using the technology based services of Gps-Car-Tracking company without tossing your budget limits.

Company Profile: Gps Car Tracking is one of the prime cargo tracking companies in Nigeria, that provides you magnetic cargo tracking services to monitor real-time location. for more details visit us @ http://www.gpscartracking.com.ng

Contact
GPS Car Tracking
2347069726281
***@instaserv.in
End
Source:
Email:***@instaserv.in Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share