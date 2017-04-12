 
News By Tag
* Global Wearable Medical
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Global Wearable Medical Devices Market to Reach US$ 16 Billion by 2022

"Increasing investments, and technological advancements are likely to drive the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market", says RNCOS.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Global Wearable Medical

Industry:
Health

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The popularity of wearable medical devices is increasing since the last few years. These devices are wearable health tools which aid in clinical monitoring of the body vitals beyond hospitals. These wearable medical devices find application in monitoring of heart rate, blood glucose, and blood oxygen levels amongst others. Moreover, these devices can also be used for tracking physical activity, fitness and sleeping patterns of an individual. Their versatility and portability along with the ease of use, appeal to the customers. These devices are also a viable option for providers who want to cut down on in-person visits and physicians who want to remotely monitor their patients. These features of wearable medical devices provide a boost to the growth of their global market.

According to our report, "Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Outlook 2022", the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% from 2016 – 2022. The market segmentations by type of product, by geography, and by application have been mentioned in the report. The global wearable medical devices market has been segmented on the basis of type of product into glucose monitoring devices, insulin pumps, blood pressure monitoring devices, etc. According to the report, the wearable medical devices are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America is estimated to account for the largest share. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global wearable medical devices industry.

The report also covers the key players of the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market. For every player, a brief business overview and key financials has been provided. The product portfolio and recent developments of each player have also been listed down. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market.

Some of the key findings of the report are:

Growing Interest of IT Companies in Wearable Medical Devices

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM873.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Wearable Medical
Industry:Health
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share