Global Wearable Medical Devices Market to Reach US$ 16 Billion by 2022
"Increasing investments, and technological advancements are likely to drive the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market", says RNCOS.
According to our report, "Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Outlook 2022", the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% from 2016 – 2022. The market segmentations by type of product, by geography, and by application have been mentioned in the report. The global wearable medical devices market has been segmented on the basis of type of product into glucose monitoring devices, insulin pumps, blood pressure monitoring devices, etc. According to the report, the wearable medical devices are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.
Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America is estimated to account for the largest share. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global wearable medical devices industry.
The report also covers the key players of the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market. For every player, a brief business overview and key financials has been provided. The product portfolio and recent developments of each player have also been listed down. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market.
Some of the key findings of the report are:
• Growing Interest of IT Companies in Wearable Medical Devices
