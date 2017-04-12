 
Industry News





The McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival celebrates its 7th year

Popular non-profit humanitarian organization, The Caribbean Association of Georgia, Inc., will be kicking off its #CAGSummer session at its first festival of the year, the highly anticipated 7th Annual McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival.
 
 
McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival 2017
McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival 2017
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The festival will provide a family-friendly environment geared towards celebrating the many contributions made by Caribbean Americans.  The event also serves to educate, to expose the community to a diverse and rich range of cultural expressions, to celebrate the diverse culture, invigorate community spirit, enhance quality of life, increase tourism, plus provide a free, quality and entertaining event, while stimulating the local economy.  There were more than 5,000 attendees during the previous year's event.  The trend is expected to continue this year.  Admission is free to the public.

Entertainment and fun for all will be available. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to provide authentic cuisines that satisfy the cravings of the palate.   A talent showcase promoting local Caribbean talent ranging from young to old will provide enjoyment for all.

The kid's fun zone has always been a winner for children and parents alike. It will comprise of inflatables, face painting, caricature art.   Additionally, free medical screenings and much more will be available at this year's event.

Vendor and Sponsorship packages are available for download at our website at http://www.caribbeangeorgia.org/vendors-sponsorship/

For more event information, visit and share the Facebook Event:  https://www.facebook.com/events/1842691082655685/

Source:Caribbean Association of Georgia, Inc.
Email:***@caribbeangeorgia.org Email Verified
Tags:Caribbean, Diversity, Culture
Industry:Event
Location:McDonough - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
