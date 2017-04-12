News By Tag
The McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival celebrates its 7th year
Popular non-profit humanitarian organization, The Caribbean Association of Georgia, Inc., will be kicking off its #CAGSummer session at its first festival of the year, the highly anticipated 7th Annual McDonough Caribbean Cultural Festival.
Entertainment and fun for all will be available. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to provide authentic cuisines that satisfy the cravings of the palate. A talent showcase promoting local Caribbean talent ranging from young to old will provide enjoyment for all.
The kid's fun zone has always been a winner for children and parents alike. It will comprise of inflatables, face painting, caricature art. Additionally, free medical screenings and much more will be available at this year's event.
Vendor and Sponsorship packages are available for download at our website at http://www.caribbeangeorgia.org/
For more event information, visit and share the Facebook Event: https://
