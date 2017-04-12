News By Tag
American Medical Depot Supports the Annual Claude Pepper Awards Dinner
American Medical Depot President Akhil Agrawal will be in attendance at the Claude Pepper Awards dinner, which will honor leaders in the healthcare space from companies such as the United Way of Miami and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Each year the awards dinner recognizes the efforts of community leaders that exemplify public service and improvement towards the welfare and healthcare of the elderly and disabled communities. Said Mr. Agrawal, "AMD is honored to partner with United HomeCare. This collaboration gives AMD the opportunity to extend the reach of our award-winning logistics strategy and proprietary technology to patients' homes."
The team at American Medical Depot is dedicated to delivering the quality medical supplies and equipment that healthcare providers can trust. We value all those who work together to save lives and are proud to once again support the memorable legacy of the Honorable Claude Pepper, and celebrate the continuation of his life's work.
About American Medical Depot
AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company based in Miramar, FL that uses technology and insight to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within complex healthcare supply chains. Having provided innovative supply chain solutions to healthcare providers for more than 20 years, AMD continually executes proven value-add models, combined with deep industry experience and strong leadership in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient turnkey solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information visit www.amdnext.com, or follow us on Facebook (AMDNext), LinkedIn (AMD-solutions)
About United HomeCare
United HomeCare is a private 501(c)(3) non-profit home health and community care organization dedicated to making people's lives better with proven quality-of-life solutions delivered in the comfort of home settings. Based in Miami, Florida, UHC is a trusted industry leader known for pioneering advances in home care programs, disease management services, and educational support programs to help families care for elderly and disabled relatives in homes or other community settings. United HomeCare® is the largest Community Care for the Elderly (CCE) Lead Agency in Miami-Dade.
