2017 ExpertAuthor™ Writing Summit — Get Your Book Done Now!
A top authority on mentoring CEOs and other executives through the writing and self-publishing processes, conference lead Karen Lynn Maher is founder and CEO of LegacyONE Executive Communications, a Kirkland-based leadership communications firm. She will teach attendees how to identify their unique point-of-view, master the writing process, plan their entire book and commit to a writing and publishing plan that works for them. The conference also includes developing an accountability team to help writers stay on track after leaving the event.
To kick off the event, Keynote Speaker Larry Snyder will give a lively, engaging talk about writing and publishing his book on life in the tiny village of Montanare, Italy, Miracles in Montanare: Ten Years in Tuscany. He'll share the learning experiences he had while writing the book, and how he launched and marketed it. A well-known Puget Sound personality, Larry is also a professional auctioneer and has led auctions for many high-profile local and national organizations.
This is a hands-on, working conference, guided by experts. Throughout the day, an interactive panel of professional writers will speak about the writing process and be available for questions. Panelists include:
· Jessica Butts, life and business coach and author of Live Your Life from the Front Seat: Accomplish Magnificent Things in Your Life, Relationships and Career. In her upbeat, sassy, fun manner, Jessica will share how LegacyONE guided her through the writing and publishing process and how she now uses her book as a tool to build business and credibility.
· Margo Myers, former well-known TV news anchor and now principal at Margo Myers Communications, teamed with Karen Lynn Maher to produce a marketing book aimed at new and potential authors, ExpertBook Marketing Made Simple, Publicizing and Promoting Your Book. Margo will guide writers about developing their marketing message focusing on the 3 Cs of effective marketing.
· Nikki Rausch, founder and CEO of Sales Maven and best-selling author of two books, Buying Signals: How to Spot the Green Light and Increase Sales andSix-Word Lessons on Influencing with Grace: 100 Lessons to Genuinely Connect with Colleagues, Friends, Family, and Lovers. During her 22+ year sales career working for large companies like Hitachi, Nikki has gained extensive knowledge in the art of relationship selling. She will share the challenges she had to overcome while writing her book and how publishing it benefitted her personally and professionally.
If you've ever thought of writing a book, this event is for you. There is no better time to start writing it than now! As author Mark Twain so aptly said, "The secret to getting ahead is getting started."
For more information about this event, contact Karen Lynn Maher at karen@LegacyOneAuthors.com or (206) 913-8883.
To register, use this link at loexec.com/writing-
Contact
Karen Lynn Maher
***@legacyoneauthors.com
