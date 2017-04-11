News By Tag
Superannuation changes encourage SMSF
The new rules will also lure people with higher balances to make additional contributions to their spouse's super account. Its purpose is to help people position themselves best for the change in superannuation rules with tax-free earnings and slash allowable yearly contributions. Self-managed super funds make it easier to manage retirement planning and transition from accumulating to retiring.
Australians are encouraged to plan ahead with the upcoming super changes such as:
• The $1.6 million transfer balance cap
• Removal of tax exemption for transition-to-
• Cut in annual concessional (before-tax)
• Catch-up concessional contributions over 5 year period from July 2018
• Cut in annual non-concessional (after-tax) contributions cap to $100,000
• Continuation of the low income super contribution (Super tax refund)
• Increase in income threshold for spouse superannuation tax offset to $37,000 and $40,000
• Tax hike for more Australians:
• Expansion of tax deductible super contributions to all Australians
• Removal of work test for over 65s for making super contributions (scrapped)
• Removal of option to treat a pension payment as a lump sum payment for tax purposes
• Removal of anti-detriment provisions
• Extension of tax exemption for other types of retirement products
• Non-super change: delivery of personal income tax cuts
• Proposed introduction of non-financial superannuation changes.
The superannuation changes give people an opportunity to efficiently plan their retirement on a family basis through a self-managed fund. Small businesses in Australia have significantly increased recently. Professionals and people who are now self employed are looking at SMSFs. People are becoming more involved in their financial circumstances. 35 percent of younger Australians are setting up self-managed super funds, including more women. 30 percent were male aged over 54 who had set up their funds over 10 years ago. These are mostly business owners who are the biggest sector by amount of money in their super funds. However, their total number of SMSFs is declining.
