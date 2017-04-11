 
News By Tag
* Smsf
* Superannuation changes
* Chan & Naylor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Parramatta
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Superannuation changes encourage SMSF

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Smsf
Superannuation changes
Chan & Naylor

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Parramatta - New South Wales - Australia

PARRAMATTA, Australia - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The superannuation tax changes will come into force in July and it will increase self-managed funds. It is expected that over two million Australians will have self-managed super funds in the next 15 years after the recent superannuation changes which aim to encourage more people to set up their own funds.

The new rules will also lure people with higher balances to make additional contributions to their spouse's super account. Its purpose is to help people position themselves best for the change in superannuation rules with tax-free earnings and slash allowable yearly contributions. Self-managed super funds make it easier to manage retirement planning and transition from accumulating to retiring.

Australians are encouraged to plan ahead with the upcoming super changes such as:

• The $1.6 million transfer balance cap
• Removal of tax exemption for transition-to-retirement pensions (TRIPs)

• Cut in annual concessional (before-tax) contributions cap to $25,000
• Catch-up concessional contributions over 5 year period from July 2018
• Cut in annual non-concessional (after-tax) contributions cap to $100,000
• Continuation of the low income super contribution (Super tax refund)
• Increase in income threshold for spouse superannuation tax offset to $37,000 and $40,000
• Tax hike for more Australians: 30% tax on concessional (before-tax) super contributions
• Expansion of tax deductible super contributions to all Australians
• Removal of work test for over 65s for making super contributions (scrapped)
• Removal of option to treat a pension payment as a lump sum payment for tax purposes
• Removal of anti-detriment provisions
• Extension of tax exemption for other types of retirement products
• Non-super change: delivery of personal income tax cuts
• Proposed introduction of non-financial superannuation changes.

The superannuation changes give people an opportunity to efficiently plan their retirement on a family basis through a self-managed fund. Small businesses in Australia have significantly increased recently. Professionals and people who are now self employed are looking at SMSFs. People are becoming more involved in their financial circumstances. 35 percent of younger Australians are setting up self-managed super funds, including more women. 30 percent were male aged over 54 who had set up their funds over 10 years ago. These are mostly business owners who are the biggest sector by amount of money in their super funds. However, their total number of SMSFs is declining.

PS.

Are you one of those who will be affected by the upcoming superannuation changes? Chan and Naylor (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/contact-us/?utm_source=dire...) will discuss more about these changes in the coming days. For more information about SMSF and superannuation changes in Australia, contact an investment specialist (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/contact-us?utm_source=direc...) to discuss your particular circumstances.

Contact
Chan and Naylor
***@chan-naylor.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@chan-naylor.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Smsf, Superannuation changes, Chan & Naylor
Industry:Accounting
Location:Parramatta - New South Wales - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chan & Naylor PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share