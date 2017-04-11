Artists who impact many share music that impacts them on new show "Conversations on Music & Life"

Media Contact

-- Music is a part of our everyday life. It affects us tremendously. Many of us associate certain songs or music with major events in our lives. How does music affect the music makers? That's what the new show "Conversations on Music & Life" endeavors to share.Conversations on Music & Life (CoM&L), hosted by Marko Nobles, is a new weekly radio show and podcast that airs on internet radio stations RhythmAndSoulRadio.com and FusionatSunset.com. The show is also available to stream on demand at mixcloud.com/coml. CoM&L is a one on one conversation with artists in the fields of R&B, Jazz & Soul that discusses the music that has affected the artist during their life and gives an insight into them as a musician and as a person.Initial episodes of CoM&L feature internationally acclaimed independent artist Navasha Daya, Iconic R&B artist Freddie Jackson, Award winning Singer/songwriter Phil Perry and "The Prince of Sophisticated Soul" Will Downing. The music discussed during these conversations range from Gospel Legend Rev. James Cleveland to Nat King Cole to Michael Jackson to Stevie Wonder to Little Anthony and much more. "This show gives a great lesson in music history and provides a fascinating insight into how the artists that affect so many with their music are affected by music" says Marko. "It has certainly shown me how connected we really are and I believe those listening will become even closer to some of their favorite artists and gain some new favorite artists because of this show."CoM&L has been created as the first property in a partnership between InJoy Enterprises and G2 Marketing, to be distributed under the banner of G2 Digital Media Group. CoM&L airs Wednesday evenings at 10pm on RhythmAndSoulRadio.com and Saturday Mornings at 11am on FusionatSunset.com. The show is then available for on demand streaming at mixcloud.com/coml.About InJoy EnterprisesInJoy Enterprises and RhythmAndSoulRadio.com has been a staple of the independent music scene in New York giving platforms to and featuring independent artists. InJoy Enterprises has and continues to produce multiple shows and events annually. InJoy Enterprises created and currently produces "Rhythm-N-Soul Radio" which airs Tuesday nights from 10PM - 12midnight on Harlem Community Radio WHCR 90.3FM and streams on the web at www.whcr.org. Rhythm-N-Soul Radio is an "urban eclectic" radio program featuring music from independent and commercial artists ranging from R&B, Hip-Hop, Soul, Spoken word, Classics, Rock, Reggae, Soca and more. The show has been on the air for over 20 years and is the foundation for the creation of the 24 hour Urban Eclectic Internet Radio Station www.RhythmAndSoulRadio.com which was launched in March 2008 and is currently heard in over 100 countries averaging approximately 15,000 listeners per month.About G2 MarketingG2 Marketing is developing a portfolio of Digital and Streaming brands delivering targeted and compelling content across multiple platforms. One of the signature properties of G2 Marketing is FusionatSunset.com. FusionAtSunset.com is designed for music lovers who appreciate the highest levels of artistry, performance, skill and production values. Nothing is more fun than introducing our listeners and visitors to music, artists and experiences. Some of the music in FAS playlist is new, some is old and never received widespread distribution/airplay on broadcast radio. Fusion At Sunset in short is Jazz & Conversation for Card-Carrying Adults.