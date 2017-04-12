Country(s)
Industry News
This CEO Coach Was Crazy Enough to Ride an Elephant into His Annual Meeting--And It Worked!
He Followed It Up with a Trip to Laos to Ride Another Elephant--And Check It Off His Bucket List
Moses, a successful CEO coach, has spent the last decade teaching his best practices methodology to his clients who are in turn achieving their HOTs. Some of these include Grasshopper, which sold to Citrix for $172 million. A wireless company sold to a private equity firm for a nine-figure number. Carson Wealth recently sold a 29% stake at a value of $135 million, and several others clients have raised meaningful growth capital. His recent, best-selling book Make BIG Happen teaches CEOs how to ask better questions to get better results. The questions outlined in the book are the foundation of every fast-growing profitable business and answering them in the right way can lead to exceptional results.
https://youtu.be/
Every year Moses is inspired to try new challenges, see new things, and aim for new achievements. He then adds these goals to a continuously growing dream list and shares them, to be held accountable.
Moses and his wife recently rode elephants in Laos as part of a dream cycling trip to Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.
"I have always believed that life is to be lived," commented Moses.
Mark Moses is the Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International and the Amazon Bestselling author of Make Big Happen. His firm coaches over 140 of the world's top high-growth entrepreneurs and CEOs on how to dramatically grow their revenues and profits. Mark has won Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year award and the Blue Chip Enterprise award for overcoming adversity. He has completed 12 full distance Ironman Triathlons including the Hawaii Ironman World Championship 5 times.
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.
Contact
Heidi Leonard
***@inciteagency.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse