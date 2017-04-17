 
United Premier Soccer League Announces Business Partnership with Rebound fx™

Rebound fx™ Citrus Punch Becomes Official Sports Energy Drink of the UPSL
 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce a business sponsorship with Rebound fx™ Sports Energy Drink.

Rebound fx™ is a high-powered, nutrient-rich alternative to the high-sodium, high carbohydrate sports drinks.

As part of the sponsorship, every UPSL team will have access to Rebound fx™ Sports products.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The sponsorship with Rebound is exciting because we believe in endorsing a Sports Drink that is effective and healthy."

Rebound fx™ Citrus Punch supplies quick sustained energy while offering a balance of antioxidants, natural herbs and the minerals that must be replenished in order for the body to function at optimal levels.

Rebound fx™ Representative Melissa Miller-Harris said, "We are thrilled to be partnered with the UPSL and provide an amazing product to many amazing teams and players! We believe that Rebounds fx™ can make a difference for an athlete's stamina, energy and overall health."

In addition to the UPSL, Rebound fx™ has been endorsed by players from the National Basketball Association and the National Football League.

Boise FC Head Coach Emerson Peredo said, "My squad said they could really feel the extra energy. They played at the end of the second half just as intensely as the first half with no visible signs of fatigue."

The UPSL is in more than 18 different key soccer markets across seven states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.

About Rebound fx™

Rebound fx™ is the Official Energy Drink of the United Premier Soccer League. Rebound fx™ products provide quick sustained energy with a blend of antioxidants, 77 trace minerals and natural herbs that replenish the body so that it can work at optimal levels.

Contact:
https://fs18.formsite.com/youngevity/form16/index.html

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com Email Verified
