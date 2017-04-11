News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Secured Signing Simplifies Access for Enterprise Customers with Single Sign On
Bringing the Cloud in house: Single sign on (SSO) for Active Directory provides seamless access to Secured Signing's digital signature platform.
The last thing any of us needs is another username and password to remember. Single Sign On (http://www.securedsigning.com/
"Simplicity and ease of use is a key focus for us at Secured Signing. That extends from the person signing a document right back to the document owner inviting them to sign." said Mike Eyal, Founder and Managing Director of Secured Signing. "Integrating to Active Directory provides our enterprise customers with a single sign on experience and delivers on this core goal of ours."
Single sign on is just one of the benefits of Secured Signing's enterprise plans. The Enterprise Portal provides a broader range of reporting options and finer configuration capabilities. Email templates, branding, reminder schedules, reports, cost centres, as well as a range of system behaviours can all be configured globally or to specific accounts. The procurement team need a different invitation email template to the human resources team? No problem!
Secured Signing is the cornerstone of an organisation's ability to do business electronically. The convenience of filling and signing forms and documents online is what customers expect. Removing the paper from processes is faster and reduces cost and effort. The authenticity and reliability of embedded digital signatures that are independently verifiable provide the strongest legal compliance now and for decades into the future.
About Secured Signing
Secured Signing provides a comprehensive and secure SaaS digital signature service that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities combining advanced personalised X509 PKI Digital Signature technology with easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy, compliant solutions. Secured Signing enables its users to utilise smartphones, PCs, any tablet device and any browser, to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency and enhances customer service in a green environment. To learn more about Secured Signing, visit www.securedsigning.com
Contact
David Schulz
***@securedsigning.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse