Secured Signing Simplifies Access for Enterprise Customers with Single Sign On

Bringing the Cloud in house: Single sign on (SSO) for Active Directory provides seamless access to Secured Signing's digital signature platform.
 
 
Secured Signing - Single Sign On
Secured Signing - Single Sign On
 
ALBANY, New Zealand - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Secured Signing, the premier digital signature service, announces single sign on capabilities for Active Directory, removing the need for enterprise customers to enter a username and password when inviting customers to sign documents online. Authenticating users with their network credentials combines security with maximum convenience and ease of use.

The last thing any of us needs is another username and password to remember. Single Sign On (http://www.securedsigning.com/support/sso/setupadfs.aspx) for Secured Signing means enterprise customers can access the speed and convenience of the online digital signatures (http://www.securedsigning.com/) platform without having to manage yet another username and password. Authentication against the corporate Active Directory effectively makes the Secured Signing platform part of the corporate IT infrastructure.

"Simplicity and ease of use is a key focus for us at Secured Signing. That extends from the person signing a document right back to the document owner inviting them to sign." said Mike Eyal, Founder and Managing Director of Secured Signing. "Integrating to Active Directory provides our enterprise customers with a single sign on experience and delivers on this core goal of ours."

Single sign on is just one of the benefits of Secured Signing's enterprise plans. The Enterprise Portal provides a broader range of reporting options and finer configuration capabilities. Email templates, branding, reminder schedules, reports, cost centres, as well as a range of system behaviours can all be configured globally or to specific accounts. The procurement team need a different invitation email template to the human resources team?  No problem!

Secured Signing is the cornerstone of an organisation's ability to do business electronically. The convenience of filling and signing forms and documents online is what customers expect. Removing the paper from processes is faster and reduces cost and effort. The authenticity and reliability of embedded digital signatures that are independently verifiable provide the strongest legal compliance now and for decades into the future.

About Secured Signing

Secured Signing provides a comprehensive and secure SaaS digital signature service that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities combining advanced personalised X509 PKI Digital Signature technology with easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy, compliant solutions. Secured Signing enables its users to utilise smartphones, PCs, any tablet device and any browser, to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime. The solution streamlines business processes, cuts back on expenses, expedites delivery cycles, improves staff efficiency and enhances customer service in a green environment. To learn more about Secured Signing, visit www.securedsigning.com

