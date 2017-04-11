News By Tag
UPSL National Player Of The Week: La Maquina FC's Edwin Borboa
La Maquina FC's experienced forward scores three goals in 5-2 win
Borboa started and played 90 minutes for Santa Ana (Calif.)-based La Maquina FC (5-0-1 overall), which remains unbeaten in the fight for the top of the UPSL's Pro Premier Division Western Conference table with the win.
A former CD Chivas Guadalajara player, Borboa has been one of the UPSL's elite goal scorers since 2015.
The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.
2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
WEEK 7 – Edwin Borboa (La Maquina FC)
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found on our website (http://www.upslsoccer.com) or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
