Bask & Co. Announces New Kokum Butter Belly + Body Balm for Expecting and New Moms

Bask & Co. Kokum Butter Belly + Body Balm

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Beauty

* Parenting

* Pregnancy Industry:

* Beauty Location:

* Albany - Georgia - US Subject:

* Products

Contact

Tatem Fowler Public Relations

***@tatemfowler.com Tatem Fowler Public Relations

End

--announces the launch of new, a nourishing cream designed with expecting and new moms in mind. Key ingredient Kokum butter acts as an emollient that's easily absorbed into the skin while promoting healthy skin cells to help treat stretch marks and scarring. Kokum butter has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that make it ideal for treating damaged and sensitive skin. Its ability to rejuvenate skin cells also helps to combat wrinkles, fine lines and age spots. Bergamot essential oil helps revitalize skin while providing a soothing aroma. Bergamot promotes healthy, clear skin and is frequently used in massage therapy for its calming benefits."Our new Kokum Butter Belly + Body Balm was formulated specifically with expecting and new moms in mind," explains. "Kokum butter is extracted directly from the fruit of kokum trees, which are native to India. This ingredient is known for its healing properties and is great for stretch marks – but the product can be used for everything from cracked heels to a pre-shampoo hair treatment too! Bergamot essential oil gives Kokum Butter Belly + Body Balm its fresh, clean, spicy-sweet scent that will leave users feeling soothed and relaxed – a must for moms."Kokum Butter Belly + Body Balm includes Shea, Cocoa and Kokum butters, as well as Coconut, Grapeseed, vitamin E, Lavender, Tea Tree and Bergamot essential oils. As with all Bask & Co. products, Kokum Butter Belly + Body Balm is 100% all-natural and free of artificial ingredients, GMOs, fillers, parabens, alcohol, animal products, artificial fragrances, sulfates, artificial colors and unnatural preservatives.Kokum Butter Belly + Body Balm is now available at http://www.baskandco.com for $26 each.- take it in, receive its warmth, or bathe in its goodness; revel in and make the most of something pleasingThe word "bask" encapsulates the very essence of the company, where beautifully handcrafted all-natural products are thoughtfully made with both consumers and the environment in mind. Bask & Co. is committed to using the finest sustainable, ethically-sourced, fair-trade, cruelty-free, vegan and organic ingredients. With a range of handcrafted skin and body products for both men and women, Bask & Co. products are free of artificial additives, fragrances and colors, as well as GMOs, fillers, parabens, alcohol, sulfates, and unnatural preservatives. All packaging is recyclable and reusable. With clean, fresh scents and gentle, effective formulas, Bask & Co. offers not only great skincare but encourages a happy, intentional lifestyle as well. Bask & Co. is also a company with a cause, committed to serving and bettering local communities with its 100 Bars™ Initative, where handcrafted soap is donated to non-profits in need of personal care or hygiene products.