Perplex Gaming Creates Pop-Up Escape Room Experience for Bar Owners
Escape This Bar: world's first, ready-to-play kit allows bar owners to tap into popular Escape Room trend
"We wanted to share the thrill of escape rooms beyond a singular destination venue," said Beau Faulkner, CMO at Perplex Gaming. "So we've developed a way to leverage the trend for bar owners looking to build traffic and offer a completely novel pop-up experience that patrons just love. The clues and props can be applied in any drinking establishment in just minutes."
Perplex Gaming is confident they've pioneered the next wave in escape experiences. After rigorous beta testing, they're set to premiere at Boneshire Brew Works in April during Harrisburg, PA's Beer Week. "We've deconstructed the escape room experience,"
• Perplex Gaming is offering pre-sale kit orders at www.escapethisbar.com
• The Escape This Bar experience is also available as a franchise
• Perplex Gaming also operates the popular Escape Room venue www.hersheyperplex.com
About Perplex: Perplex Gaming LLC is the creator of the popular Perplex escape room and a developer of unique puzzle experiences for multiple verticals. Visit www.escapethisbar.com for more information.
