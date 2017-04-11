News By Tag
* Bbq
* Festival
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Phat Daddy's BBQ Classic – 3 Year Anniversary and Community Celebration
Phat Daddy's invites the community to celebrate at family friendly festival in the park.
Phat Daddy's has been on a mission the last 3 years to serve their community by providing great food and service to their customers in the Grand Prairie area and beyond. They are very active in the community; volunteering often at schools in Grand Prairie ISD via career days and providing meals for underprivileged children through the Phat Packs program. Phat Daddy's also participated in Beyond the Bell with their Lil Chef's Program, teaching kids how to cook healthy and promoting overall healthy living. Phat Daddy's was nominated for Small Business of the Year 2016 and 2017, received the 2016 Charley Taylor Award and an NAACP Award in 2016 as well.
The BBQ Classic will have live music featuring several musical acts throughout the day and a DJ jamming the best in Soul, R&B, and family friendly dance music. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Church groups, children activity groups, organizations and the community at large are all invited to celebrate this milestone with Phat Daddy's. There are vendor and sponsor opportunities available.
Phat Daddy's is a Restaurant & Caterer featuring mouth-watering Barbecue, Homestyle Cooking, and Grilled Fare in a jazzy atmosphere.
For more information, press inquiries, or to become an event sponsor or vendor contact admin@phatdaddy365.com or call (972) 292-7328.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse