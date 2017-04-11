News By Tag
Moye White Welcomes Associate Rachel Yeates
Yeates was previously an associate at Hall & Evans in Denver, where she developed and implemented end-to-end litigation strategies, and tried cases in the Office of Administrative Courts. She also managed multiple projects and worked in a variety of practice areas, including business disputes, medical malpractice, professional malpractice, tort litigation and appeals.
Prior to that, Yeates worked as a law clerk in a variety of offices including Colorado's 20th Judicial, District Attorney's Office; Colorado Attorney General's DNA Justice Review Project; the Colorado Attorney General's Appellate Division; and Lee + Kinder, LLC.
Yeates is a 2012 graduate of the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law, where she was a member of the Student Trial Lawyers Association, a copy editor of The Writ, the Sturm College of Law student newspaper and vice president of communications for the DU Law Ambassadors.
She received a B.A. in English from the University of Texas at Austin.
Yeates is a member of the Minoru Yasui Inn of Court. She is active in community affairs and is a board member and membership chair of the Colorado Symphony Remix Program for Young Professionals. Yeates is also a member of Inside OC, Opera Colorado's Young Professionals Club, and of World Denver, whose mission is to strengthen and expand the community of engaged global citizens and organizations in Colorado.
In her spare time, Yeates enjoys international travel and studying nineteenth century literature and military history.
About Moye White LLP
Moye White LLP is a business law firm serving clients throughout Colorado, North Dakota, the Rocky Mountain West, nationally and internationally. Moye White provides legal representation across a wide variety of transactional and litigation matters. The firm's attorneys offer strategic, team-oriented counsel to public, private and governmental clients in complex business and real estate transactions and disputes. As a Certified B Corporation, Moye White meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Moye White is a member of Ally Law, providing its clients with a reliable network of corporate law firms around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.moyewhite.com or contact Managing Partner Thomas List, at 303-292-2900 or tom.list@moyewhite.com.
