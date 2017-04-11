News By Tag
US Navy Submarine Force Coin on deck at Navy Crow!
Upon the release of the Submarine Force design, we were immediately flooded with requests to make this design into one of our best-selling coins. We're proud to announce that as of April 15, Navy Crow has provided the opportunity to purchase one of these limited edition coins!
Being a submariner requires an incredible amount of patience and dedication. Months beneath the sea, albeit with decent food, very few port visits, and the ever-present danger that you might have to blow up an entire continent at any minute.
It is with great pride and humility that we give the opportunity to all US Navy Submariners to show their colors with honor!
Check out the Submarine coin here: https://navycrow.com/
Do you have an idea for a custom design? Email us at hq@navycrow.com and we'll give you a quote! We've done designs for private citizens, American Legion, VSW, and various ships and submarine commands around the Navy!
Navy Crow
hq@navycrow.com
