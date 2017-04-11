 
News By Tag
* Navy Pride
* Challenge Coin
* Submarine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

US Navy Submarine Force Coin on deck at Navy Crow!

 
 
The US Navy Submarine Force Coin!
The US Navy Submarine Force Coin!
SAN DIEGO - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The US Navy has the longest and most storied submarine traditions of any nation in the world. From the Revolutionary War's Turtle to the Ohio-class SSBNs of modern time, the Silent Service has been a force to be feared for 242 years. Submariners have fought, killed, and bled for this nation, and they arguably provide more to our national defense than any other group of men or women in the United States Navy.

Upon the release of the Submarine Force design, we were immediately flooded with requests to make this design into one of our best-selling coins. We're proud to announce that as of April 15, Navy Crow has provided the opportunity to purchase one of these limited edition coins!

Being a submariner requires an incredible amount of patience and dedication. Months beneath the sea, albeit with decent food, very few port visits, and the ever-present danger that you might have to blow up an entire continent at any minute.

It is with great pride and humility that we give the opportunity to all US Navy Submariners to show their colors with honor!

Check out the Submarine coin here: https://navycrow.com/product/sea-bag/us-navy-submarine-fo...

Do you have an idea for a custom design? Email us at hq@navycrow.com and we'll give you a quote! We've done designs for private citizens, American Legion, VSW, and various ships and submarine commands around the Navy!

Contact
Navy Crow
hq@navycrow.com
End
Source:
Email:***@navycrow.com Email Verified
Tags:Navy Pride, Challenge Coin, Submarine
Industry:Apparel
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Navy Crow PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share