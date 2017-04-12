News By Tag
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Darrell Merkel President and CEO
Darrell Merkel takes the reins at South Carolina-based SAFE FCU
Merkel, who retired as executive vice president in 2014, has come out of retirement to serve SAFE once again.
He joined the credit union originally as a loan manager, and soon became vice president of lending. He later moved into the senior vice president of operations role, and then served for 12 years as executive vice president.
"Darrell Merkel was a strong leader during his original tenure with SAFE, and we are happy to have him back as president and CEO," said Kay Oldhouser Davis, chair of the Board of Directors of SAFE Federal Credit Union. "We look forward to the leadership he will provide as we continue to grow and as we continue to provide outstanding service to our more than 100,000 members throughout South Carolina and around the world."
Merkel came to SAFE from the banking industry, after attending Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He lives in Cayce.
About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, on Facebook.com/
