Sky Zone Trampoline Park Bounces Into Northeast Philadelphia
Join Sky Zone Philadelphia for its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
In celebration, Sky Zone Philadelphia will be hosting a Grand Opening on Sunday, April 23rd, from 10:00am-4:00pm at its new Philadelphia location. During that time, Sky Zone Philadelphia will be offering charity raffles for jump time (a portion of all of the day's proceeds will be donated to the Valley Youth House), giveaways, dance contests, an appearance by characters from Paw Patrol, and other family-friendly activities. At 1:00pm there will be a special ribbon cutting with members of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, and be sure not to miss Raph from Q102.1 as he stops by from 12:00pm-2:00pm to MC while attendees get bouncing! And to help showcase Sky Zone Philadelphia's new Challenge Course, participants from American Ninja Warrior and Ultimate Beastmaster, including Jessie "Flex" LeBreck, Tori Clement, and Brian Redard, will be putting their athleticism to the test and providing clinics throughout the day.
Set in a 40,000 square foot facility with over 120 trampolines, Sky Zone Philadelphia features wall-to-wall trampoline courts and offers a state-of-the-
Sky Zone Philadelphia is located at 9490 Blue Grass Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114. For more information, please visit www.skyzone.com/
About Sky Zone, LLC
Since creating the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court in 2004, Sky Zone, LLC has expanded its unique concept to over 160 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia. Sky Zone Trampoline Parks feature a wide array of fun, fit, and low-impact activities ranging from Open Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, and SkyFit fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events, and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked as the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Branch by Franchise Times. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.
Media Contact
Lantz Consulting: Branding & Communications
6104537409
***@lantzconsulting.com
