Sky Zone Trampoline Park Bounces Into Northeast Philadelphia

Join Sky Zone Philadelphia for its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
 
PHILADELPHIA - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the creator of the world's first indoor trampoline playing court, is announcing that it will be opening a brand new location in the Philadelphia region after successfully opening over 160 locations worldwide. Sky Zone Philadelphia, which is owned and operated by Philly Trampoline Parks, LLC. and has over 295 employees in the Philadelphia area, is proud to add another venue where trampoline and fitness enthusiasts can come to get active. "We're thrilled to be opening the only Sky Zone location in Philadelphia," said Phil Stoops, VP of Philly Trampoline Parks, LLC. "This location will have the most attractions we've offered so far, and we're excited for people to enjoy what Sky Zone Philadelphia has to offer."

In celebration, Sky Zone Philadelphia will be hosting a Grand Opening on Sunday, April 23rd, from 10:00am-4:00pm at its new Philadelphia location. During that time, Sky Zone Philadelphia will be offering charity raffles for jump time (a portion of all of the day's proceeds will be donated to the Valley Youth House), giveaways, dance contests, an appearance by characters from Paw Patrol, and other family-friendly activities. At 1:00pm there will be a special ribbon cutting with members of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, and be sure not to miss Raph from Q102.1 as he stops by from 12:00pm-2:00pm to MC while attendees get bouncing! And to help showcase Sky Zone Philadelphia's new Challenge Course, participants from American Ninja Warrior and Ultimate Beastmaster, including Jessie "Flex" LeBreck, Tori Clement, and Brian Redard, will be putting their athleticism to the test and providing clinics throughout the day.

Set in a 40,000 square foot facility with over 120 trampolines, Sky Zone Philadelphia features wall-to-wall trampoline courts and offers a state-of-the-art Warrior Course, an extreme obstacle course that will test guests' balance, skill, and endurance. In addition to being able to enjoy classic activities such as the Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, and SkyFit, guests can also flip in the Foam Zone, which is filled with 10,000 foam cubes, dunk like a pro with SkySlam, or go one-on-one with their friends on the SkyHoops basketball court. Sky Zone is the perfect facility for groups of all ages that are seeking memorable, fully-customizable events, such as birthday parties, field trips, college events, team building, corporate outings, and much more. Every guest is invited to have fun and fly safe at Sky Zone!

Sky Zone Philadelphia is located at 9490 Blue Grass Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114. For more information, please visit www.skyzone.com/Philadelphia and https://www.facebook.com/skyzonephiladelphia/?fref=ts.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Since creating the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court in 2004, Sky Zone, LLC has expanded its unique concept to over 160 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia. Sky Zone Trampoline Parks feature a wide array of fun, fit, and low-impact activities ranging from Open Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball, and SkyFit fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events, and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked as the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Branch by Franchise Times. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.

Media Contact
Lantz Consulting: Branding & Communications
6104537409
***@lantzconsulting.com

