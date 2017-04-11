Votion Expands Client Product Offerings & Creates New Opportunities for Team Members BEAVERTON, Ore. - Due to successful product tests in 2016, clients are increasing the number of products offered in the marketing campaigns at Votion. In turn, this opens more advancement opportunity for Votion employees. BEAVERTON, Ore. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- As of March 27, 2017, Votion is expanding client products and services in seven different locations nationwide. The selected branches include Portland, Boston, San Diego, Seattle, Atlanta, Long Island and North New Jersey. Votion's Portland, Dallas and New Jersey branches were a part of a successful product test in 2016. Their objective was to exceed client demands in those locations so that those services could be permanently implemented across the nation.



The Portland branch is doing very well with the new product launch, coming back as a veteran from the 2016 test group. Cassie B., the Manager of the Portland branch, has been a leader in three previous test markets and doesn't plan on letting up now. "I am excited about these new services specifically because it helps customers with a need instead of a want," said Cassie. She sites this reason for her market's high sales close rate. Her team works diligently to set up appointments for those customers who are truly in need of the new servicing options, which then makes it easier for clients to make the final sale. Portland branch has a close rate of 42 percent for new products, while the national close rate is 15 percent for all products.



Votion Creates New Opportunities for Team Members



Votion's team is very excited about the new servicing options. Not only does it mean more ways to help customers, but it also means more opportunity for employee advancement. These new products will make it easier for team members to meet qualifications needed for their next promotions. Will G., the Manager of the San Diego branch, is looking forward to utilizing these to leverage his branch's success. "Anyone can be successful," said Will. "It just comes down to work ethic, attitude and repetition." These three attributes are the cornerstone to any Votion branch, so, in theory, seizing available opportunities should be simple. Votion anticipates five to eight additional promotions this year due to the new product options.



Most branches do not have previous experience with this service line. Each will have to create their own strategies for success through trial and error, based on market demographics, geographics and other research data. Jamie B., the Manager of the Boston branch, is eager to work directly with her team in learning tactics that work in her market. "It's okay to have things go wrong," said Jamie. "Our team is learning to have patience and persevere to achieve the results we want." Jamie and her team are very optimistic and have been networking frequently, so it's no surprise that their efforts have been paying off. She is expecting to expand her territory by opening another branch on the North side of Boston in the next four months. This will mean a huge promotion for one hard working individual in her office.



Other branches have had experience with these services in 2016 and were thrilled to have them permanently brought back. Ryan B., the Manager of Votion's North New Jersey office, has a special connection with this product line specifically because it symbolizes his promotion to Management. "I was one of the top Representatives in the country who was initially selected to be part of the test market," said Ryan. "That experience added to the momentum of my management training. It ultimately gave me the opportunity to take over the North Jersey Market as an Owner." Now Ryan plans to utilize his insight on this product line again in order to give his team a shot at the same success he achieved.



The new product and service options are expected to be available to all Votion branches by the end of Summer 2017.



About Votion



Votion specializes in branding through business-to- consumer direct marketing. This takes out the middleman of indirect marketing and allows us to personalize client promotions to diverse consumer markets. The effectiveness of our campaigns and business model has created a huge return on investment for clients, causing high demand for more of our expert services locally and nationally. Every promotional- marketing campaign is precisely planned to bridge the gap between clients and the public. By widening the reach of the clients we represent, we deliver cost-effective solutions with measurable results.



http://www.votionpdx.com



Contact

Cheyenne Carter

5037464140

info@votionpdx.com Cheyenne Carter5037464140 End -- As of March 27, 2017, Votion is expanding client products and services in seven different locations nationwide. The selected branches include Portland, Boston, San Diego, Seattle, Atlanta, Long Island and North New Jersey. Votion's Portland, Dallas and New Jersey branches were a part of a successful product test in 2016. Their objective was to exceed client demands in those locations so that those services could be permanently implemented across the nation.The Portland branch is doing very well with the new product launch, coming back as a veteran from the 2016 test group. Cassie B., the Manager of the Portland branch, has been a leader in three previous test markets and doesn't plan on letting up now. "I am excited about these new services specifically because it helps customers with a need instead of a want," said Cassie. She sites this reason for her market's high sales close rate. Her team works diligently to set up appointments for those customers who are truly in need of the new servicing options, which then makes it easier for clients to make the final sale. Portland branch has a close rate of 42 percent for new products, while the national close rate is 15 percent for all products.Votion's team is very excited about the new servicing options. Not only does it mean more ways to help customers, but it also means more opportunity for employee advancement. These new products will make it easier for team members to meet qualifications needed for their next promotions. Will G., the Manager of the San Diego branch, is looking forward to utilizing these to leverage his branch's success. "Anyone can be successful,"said Will. "It just comes down to work ethic, attitude and repetition."These three attributes are the cornerstone to any Votion branch, so, in theory, seizing available opportunities should be simple. Votion anticipates five to eight additional promotions this year due to the new product options.Most branches do not have previous experience with this service line. Each will have to create their own strategies for success through trial and error, based on market demographics, geographics and other research data. Jamie B., the Manager of the Boston branch, is eager to work directly with her team in learning tactics that work in her market. "It's okay to have things go wrong," said Jamie. "Our team is learning to have patience and persevere to achieve the results we want." Jamie and her team are very optimistic and have been networking frequently, so it's no surprise that their efforts have been paying off. She is expecting to expand her territory by opening another branch on the North side of Boston in the next four months. This will mean a huge promotion for one hard working individual in her office.Other branches have had experience with these services in 2016 and were thrilled to have them permanently brought back. Ryan B., the Manager of Votion's North New Jersey office, has a special connection with this product line specifically because it symbolizes his promotion to Management. "I was one of the top Representatives in the country who was initially selected to be part of the test market," said Ryan. "That experience added to the momentum of my management training. It ultimately gave me the opportunity to take over the North Jersey Market as an Owner." Now Ryan plans to utilize his insight on this product line again in order to give his team a shot at the same success he achieved.The new product and service options are expected to be available to all Votion branches by the end of Summer 2017.Votion specializes in branding through business-to-consumer direct marketing. This takes out the middleman of indirect marketing and allows us to personalize client promotions to diverse consumer markets. The effectiveness of our campaigns and business model has created a huge return on investment for clients, causing high demand for more of our expert services locally and nationally. Every promotional-marketing campaign is precisely planned to bridge the gap between clients and the public. By widening the reach of the clients we represent, we deliver cost-effective solutions with measurable results. Source : Votion Email : ***@votionpdx.com Tags : Promotion , Portland , Business Industry : Marketing Location : Beaverton - Oregon - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Votion News Votion Attends Career Expo and Kicks Off College Recruiting Season Votion's Portland Branch Leads in Revenue Production for Clientele & Expands Client Service Options

