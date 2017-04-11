 
April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

New Beneficiary for the 26th Annual Collin Classic

 
 
FRISCO, Texas - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) announces that they have been named the beneficiary of 26th Annual Collin Classic Bike Rally will be held on Saturday, June 10th, at Oak Point Park Amphitheater in Plano. City House has been the previous beneficiary for the past five years and BGCCC is committed to the long-term success of the ride. Excited to be a part of this legacy event, BGCCC will continue its long-time tradition of excellence and hopes to grow the ridership within the cyclist community. "We are excited to take on the responsibility of running a long time successful event like the Collin Classic", said Mike Simpson, CEO of BGCCC. "With almost 50 years of serving the young people of Collin County, BGCCC was looking for a new community fundraising event that would help us to serve more children while expanding the outreach of this well-known and successful ride that we know can reach new heights." Simpson commented – "We can see the outstanding collaboration between BGCCC and the cyclist community; it fits perfectly with of one of our core focus areas which we call Healthy Habits, which emphasizes good nutrition, regular physical activity, and improving overall well-being."

This exciting development could not have happened without the support of Rudy Andrea and The Andrea Mennen Family Foundation which has been long time supporters of the clubs.

Last year, over 2,200 cyclists from all over Texas and bordering states came out to support this event. Catering to the serious cyclist, the weekend rider, and family riders, there is something for every level rider at the Collin Classic. There will also be a Rider's Village with live entertainment and food and beverages. This will be a wonderful family event and riders are encouraged to have their friends and family meet them at the finish line and then enjoy the Rider's Village.

Alex DuLaney, President of the Plano Bicycle Association and President of AD Cycling Events, LLC and a licensed cycling instructor through the League of American Bicyclists will act as the Rally Director of the 26th Annual Collin Classic along with an Advisory Committee of key members of the cycling community. "I have been involved with the rally for years, helping raising money for kids is so important and year after year folks turn out in great numbers in support of this ride, says Alex DuLaney. This year partnering with BGCCC, we'd like to build on the festival environment so you can enjoy a great ride and village of fun throughout the day, whether you're a cyclist or not, you'll have a great time!" We hope to make this one of the most successful in this event's history.

The best part of the ride is the cause it funds, as 100% of the proceeds benefit BGCCC.With growth of over 20% this past year, this event will help the BGCCC support more children with programs that will help make life changing decisions. BGCCC has over 3,000 children in after school and summer programs and with outreach programs, we impact the lives of over 8,500 annually. Our clubs concentrate on three core areas of academic and career programs, development of character and leadership skills and health and life skills.

To register go to http://www.bgccc.org/collinclassic. For answers to questions on registration or sponsorship, contact Laura Bese at (469) 888-4620 x105 or lbese@bgccc.org

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) has been meeting the needs of children in Collin County since 1968. The BGCCC's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

