New Beneficiary for the 26th Annual Collin Classic
This exciting development could not have happened without the support of Rudy Andrea and The Andrea Mennen Family Foundation which has been long time supporters of the clubs.
Last year, over 2,200 cyclists from all over Texas and bordering states came out to support this event. Catering to the serious cyclist, the weekend rider, and family riders, there is something for every level rider at the Collin Classic. There will also be a Rider's Village with live entertainment and food and beverages. This will be a wonderful family event and riders are encouraged to have their friends and family meet them at the finish line and then enjoy the Rider's Village.
Alex DuLaney, President of the Plano Bicycle Association and President of AD Cycling Events, LLC and a licensed cycling instructor through the League of American Bicyclists will act as the Rally Director of the 26th Annual Collin Classic along with an Advisory Committee of key members of the cycling community. "I have been involved with the rally for years, helping raising money for kids is so important and year after year folks turn out in great numbers in support of this ride, says Alex DuLaney. This year partnering with BGCCC, we'd like to build on the festival environment so you can enjoy a great ride and village of fun throughout the day, whether you're a cyclist or not, you'll have a great time!" We hope to make this one of the most successful in this event's history.
The best part of the ride is the cause it funds, as 100% of the proceeds benefit BGCCC.With growth of over 20% this past year, this event will help the BGCCC support more children with programs that will help make life changing decisions. BGCCC has over 3,000 children in after school and summer programs and with outreach programs, we impact the lives of over 8,500 annually. Our clubs concentrate on three core areas of academic and career programs, development of character and leadership skills and health and life skills.
To register go to http://www.bgccc.org/
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County:
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) has been meeting the needs of children in Collin County since 1968. The BGCCC's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County
***@bgccc.org
