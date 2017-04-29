News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Utah Sport Climbing
Local author Darren M. Edwards will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Darren M. Edwards will be available to sign copies of book
Not much drives passionate debate in Utah more than public land use. And sport climbing is securely tethered to that controversy as more thrill-seekers gear up each year to ascend the state's geological wonders. From the bolt wars in Moab to the frenzied route development in American Fork Canyon, Utah remains central in the evolution of the sport. With over sixty interviews and a healthy dose of humor, climber and author Darren M. Edwards tracks the spirit, ethos and feats of bolters who have led the way since the 1980s.
About the Author:
Author and poet Darren M. Edwards started sport climbing in American Fork Canyon during high school. While earning both a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in literature and writing at Utah State University in Logan, he spent nearly a decade sport climbing up Logan Canyon. After moving to southern Utah to teach at Dixie State University, Darren spent two years as the slam master for southern Utah's slam poetry community. Moreover, he was also a member of two national poetry slam teams. Darren currently works as the managing editor for the southern Utah publication the Independent, where he also writes a biweekly opinion column. His work has been published in places like Urban Climber, Dialogue, Camas and Stone Voices, among others.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1720 East Red Cliffs Drive
St. George, UT 84790
When: Saturday, April 29th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse