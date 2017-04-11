News By Tag
Zion Canyon National Park Is A Short Drive Away
Zion Canyon tours are more successful if started in Las Vegas. This is because of the close proximity of the city to the park.
The real question is "why are numbers up at Zion more than other parks?" The answer may actually be found in its proximity to Las Vegas. Zion is only a short 2.5 hour drive from Las Vegas, as opposed to most other parks in the area being roughly 4 hours drive. This fact may be one of the major contributing factors because Las Vegas itself is a tourist attraction. Every year, millions of travelers venture to Las Vegas for the obvious reasons, and a percentage of those travelers also plan a trip to nearby Zion Canyon in the middle of that vacation. Others fly into Las Vegas specifically for the trip to Zion, as Las Vegas offers generally cheaper and more plentiful flights in and out than other major cities that are within driving distance to the park. Las Vegas also offers far more restaurant and hotel choices to fit any budget. The fact is that because national parks are remote, you are going to have to drive to get to them. You are going to need a starting place if you do not personally live within that driving distance, and that starting place needs to be able to provide what you need for a price within your budget. Las Vegas does all these things, and is the perfect starting point for a Zion trip because it is also the closest city to the park.
