The Future Of Small Business Is Spelled WOMEN
Women entrepreneurs are getting together to move their businesses forward
Gemma David, the founder, explained how she came up with the idea for The Women Entrepreneurs Club. "I started combing the Social Media groups and saw so many women posting links to their side hustle time and time again. I spoke with some of them, and no matter how many 'like ladders' or groups they were a part of, almost none of them could actually report any conversions. Likes don't translate into business. It was like an exercise in futility. Then I followed the links they had posted in these groups, and there was no way for someone to actually buy from some of them. Some did not have an ecommerce website; others had sites that needed major improvements. Still others were trying to sell in Social Media groups, effectively rendering them invisible among the thousands of others. It didn't matter if your product or service is great; presenting your offering well is of paramount importance. Marketing and advertising budgets and business development strategies were also major blocks. It was time for a platform that would solely support and promote these women entrepreneurs in an organized and effective way."
There are currently over 150 women entrepreneurs from the US and across the globe listed on The Women Entrepreneurs Club's website. It is free to join and small business women entrepreneurs can avail themselves and their business of the following:
* Direct links to their social media pages or business website
* Help with the creation of an ecommerce site
* Solid business development strategies in one on one consultations
* Business building webinars, practiced workshops, and other resources and tools
* The advertising power of the marketing exposure of the WE club
* Selling in the WE shop, where consumers can buy items with one click
* Bartering services with WE club members to help grow each others' business
* Access to new business opportunities
About the WE club: It provides business building resources and help for women entrepreneurs to establish and grow their business and serves as a repository to find women owned businesses. Contact hello@TheWomenEntrepreneurs.club or http://www.TheWomenEntrepreneurs.club
The Women Entrepreneurs Club
***@thewomenentrepreneurs.club
Page Updated Last on: Apr 17, 2017