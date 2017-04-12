Country(s)
Mary Casey Joins Maritz Travel as SVP of Sales and Marketing
Global Sales Leader to Guide Company's Sales and Marketing Strategy
"The addition of Mary to our team gives us an incredible opportunity to serve our growing customer base globally," said Steve O'Malley, division president, Maritz Travel. "She has a long history of providing unparalleled service to her customers, and I'm confident she is the right person to guide our sales and marketing strategy moving forward."
With nearly 30 years of experience in global hospitality sales, Casey most recently served as senior vice president of sales and field marketing for North America at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide overseeing a team of more than 1,500 professionals, with additional responsibility for the Starwood Sales Organization globally. Throughout her tenure with Starwood, Casey held a series of diverse sales, operational and corporate roles both in Europe and the United States.
"As Maritz Travel's partner at Starwood, I've admired the company for many years," said Casey. "I'm excited to lead this special team who is responsible for providing the very best service to current and future clients all over the world."
Well-respected in the industry, Casey is a passionate advocate that has and will continue to participate in a variety of industry associations including Meetings Mean Business Coalition, Meeting Professionals International, Global Business Travel Association and the Association of Corporate Travel Executives. In addition, she is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.
About Maritz Travel – A Maritz Global Events Company
Maritz Travel – A Maritz Global Events Company, creates exceptional experiences that inspire people to achieve extraordinary business results. By designing and executing innovative corporate events, meetings and incentive travel programs, we help transform businesses and people. We focus on individual business objectives to provide business meeting planning and group incentive trips that drive business results and improve customer, employee and channel partner engagement. For more information, visit www.maritztravel.com or follow us on Twitter @MaritzTravel.
